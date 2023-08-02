Lake County Captains to Feature Visually Impaired Announcer for Upcoming Homestand

Eastlake, Ohio - The Lake County Captains, High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, are excited to announce a groundbreaking addition to their upcoming games. As part of their ongoing commitment to inclusivity and showcasing diverse talents, the Captains will feature a visually impaired announcer during select broadcasts, proving that passion and determination can overcome any challenge.

Allan Wylie, a remarkable individual with an unwavering passion for sports broadcasting, will join the Captains' broadcast team for multiple games, providing color commentary that promises to captivate the audience. Allan's exceptional skills have been evident during his time with the Cleveland Charge and as the color commentator for Westlake High School, making him the perfect fit for this exceptional opportunity with the Lake County Captains. Allan stated, "I'm glad the Captains see what I can do and not what I can't do. I'm excited!"

The Captains organization is thrilled to provide Allan with a platform to showcase his abilities alongside broadcaster Logan Potosky during the following games:

August 8 through 10 versus South Bend Cubs

August 15 through 17 versus Peoria Chiefs

The Lake County Captains are dedicated to providing equal opportunities and showcasing the remarkable abilities of individuals like Allan, who are driven to pursue careers in the sports broadcasting industry regardless of any obstacles they may encounter.

Cole Liggett, the Director of Broadcast for the Lake County Captains, expressed his excitement about this pioneering addition, stating, "We are thrilled to feature Allan as part of our broadcast team. His enthusiasm for sports broadcasting and exceptional talent have left a lasting impression on everyone who has had the pleasure of working with him. We hope that this opportunity will inspire and showcase the incredible capabilities of individuals with visual impairments."

The upcoming homestand promises to be a celebration of sports, determination, and inclusivity as the Lake County Captains continue to make strides in creating an inclusive and diverse sports community.

All games featuring Allan Wylie's color commentary will be available for viewing on MILB.TV and Bally Live, ensuring that fans near and far can join in the experience.

For more information about the Lake County Captains, the Cleveland Sight Center, or Allan's journey, please visit CaptainsBaseball.com.

