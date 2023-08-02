Rodriguez's Two Home Runs Powers Kernels over Lugnuts 5-3

Cedar Rapids, IA - For the first time this season, Emmanuel Rodriguez notched a multi-home run game crushing a two-run and a solo shot to lift the Kernels to a 5-3 win over Lansing in game two of the series Wednesday afternoon.

Zebby Matthews got the start for Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, and after three perfect innings to begin the day, he ran into trouble in the fourth inning. Two singles and a lineout began the frame for the Lugnuts, putting two on with one out. The next batter, Brennan Milone, then opened up the scoring with a single to put the Lugnuts ahead 1-0. After another hit moved Milone to second, he came home to score on a Euribiel Ángeles base hit to double the Lansing lead to 2-0, the score after four innings.

In the top half of the fifth, Lansing tallied on one more. With two outs and no one on, Junior Pérez smashed his second home run in as many games to lift Lansing ahead 3-0.

But, the lead for the Lugnuts was short-lived. After two quick outs in the Kernels' half of the fifth, Noah Miller singled to extend the inning to Emmanuel Rodriguez with one on and two out. Rodriguez then crushed a no-doubt home run to right to put the Kernels on the board in a 3-2 game. The batter Kala'i Rosario with one swing, then tied the game on a solo home run, his 16th of the season, as the Kernels went back-to-back to tie it 3-3 after five innings.

With two outs in the sixth innings, Cedar Rapids took the lead it would never lose. After a pair of pop outs opened the frame, Jeferson Morales tripled and scored on a Kyler Fedko two-out RBI single to lift Cedar Rapids ahead 4-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Rodriguez struck again. With one out in the inning, Rodriguez belted his second home run of the game to put Cedar Rapids up 5-3, picking up his first multi-home run game of the season.

Up by two runs, Jordan Carr came on out of the bullpen and picked up his first professional save, a six-out effort to preserve the 5-3 lead for the Kernels, the score which would be the final.

The win for the Kernels (60-38) is the second in as many games to begin the series with Lansing (44-53) as the Kernels continue to hold the league's best home record now at 34-16. Game three of the series sees Kyle Jones on the mound for Cedar Rapids Thursday at 6:35.

