Dragons Games on TV Friday & Saturday on Dayton's CW

The Dragons will battle the Beloit Sky Carp, the High-A affiliates of the Miami Marlins, on both dates. Both telecasts will start at 7:00 p.m.

These broadcasts are part of a 25-game Dragons television package in 2023. All Dragons television broadcasts are presented by AES Ohio. The TV Spotlight presenting sponsor is Enterprise Roofing.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All game broadcasts include the performance of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. Sarah Durham will perform the national anthem on Friday. Ryan & Rose Band will perform on Saturday.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. Longtime Dayton television sports reporter Hutch Konerman will serve as color commentator on Friday. Mike Vander Woude, the original voice of the Dragons from 2000-07, will handle the color duties on Saturday.

Tom Nichols is in his 16th year with the Dragons and 36th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 25 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,000 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.

Hutch Konerman joined WDTN-TV in 2004 as the Weekend Sports Anchor and Sports Reporter and remained with the station until the spring of 2022. He began his broadcasting career in public radio as a news and sports reporter for WVXU-FM in Cincinnati. He also served as a news reporter and producer at WGEM-TV in Quincy, Ill. and as Sports Anchor and Reporter for WHIO-TV in Dayton. Hutch received a regional Emmy for his sports feature in 2006.

Mike Vander Woude was the original voice of the Dragons in 2000 and remained with the team as radio/television broadcaster through the 2007 season, when he departed to become the voice of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees. He returned to the Miami Valley after five seasons with the Yankees in 2012 and has worked on select Dragons radio and TV broadcasts over the past nine seasons. Mike began his career as an announcer in Minor League Baseball in 1995.

Dragons 2023 Television Broadcast Schedule (remaining games)

Day Date Time Opponent

Friday August 4 7:00 PM Beloit Sky Carp

Saturday August 5 7:00 PM Beloit Sky Carp

Friday August 25 7:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Saturday August 26 7:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Sunday August 27 1:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Saturday Sept. 9 7:00 PM Fort Wayne TinCaps

Sunday Sept. 10 1:00 PM Fort Wayne TinCaps

