Dragons Add Moore Pitching

August 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore has been activated from the injured list and has joined the Dragons after completing an injury rehab assignment with the ACL Reds in Goodyear, Arizona.

Right-handed pitcher Mac Sceroler has been removed from the roster after a Minor League rehab assignment with Dayton. He remains on the Chattanooga injured list.

Andrew Moore is a hard-throwing relief pitcher who was acquired at the trade deadline in 2022 from the Seattle Mariners in the deal that sent Major League starting pitcher Luis Castillo to Seattle. The Reds also acquired infielders Edwin Arroyo and Noelvi Marte and starting pitcher Levi Stoudt in that trade. Moore's fastball has regularly reached 98 mph. With Seattle's Low-A affiliate, Modesto, in 2022, Moore posted an ERA of 1.95 in 25 games with 58 strikeouts in just 32 innings.

The Dragons host the Beloit Sky Carp tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

