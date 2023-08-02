Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM Game)

Wednesday, August 2, 2023lGame # 32 (98)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Beloit Sky Carp (15-16, 42-54) at Dayton Dragons (18-13, 51-46)

RH Josh White (0-5, 7.36) vs. RH Chris McElvain (0-1, 6.38)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliate of the Miami Marlins) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 5, Beloit 4. The Dragons battled back from a 4-0 deficit to win the first game of the series. Dayton scored two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth, keyed by an RBI triple by Austin Hendrick, and won the game in the bottom of the ninth on a Jack Rogers RBI double to bring in Cade Hunter. Dayton relievers Jayvien Sandridge and Dennis Boatman (w) combined for three scoreless innings.

Current Series (August 1-6 vs. Beloit): Dayton is 1-0 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .273 batting average; 5.0 runs/game; 1 home run; 0 stolen bases; 4.00 ERA; 0 errors.

Last Series (July 25-30 at Great Lakes): Dayton went 5-1 in the series. This marked the second time in 2023 that Dayton won at least five games in a six-game series (they won five of six at South Bend May 23-28). The have not lost more than four games in a six-game series in 2023.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .221 batting average; 5.3 runs/game; 9 home runs; 9 stolen bases; 3.40 ERA; 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won nine of their last 10 games. Over those last 10 games, Dragons pitchers rank second in the league in team ERA (3.13) and have allowed the fewest hits (51-23 less than any other team). Over those 10 games, Dragons hitters lead the league in home runs (14) and are tied for second in stolen bases (12) while ranking fourth in runs scored and seventh in batting average (.240).

The Dragons are tied with Fort Wayne for first place in the East Division. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

The Dragons are 51-46 through 97 games. Their best record after 100 games in recent years was 52-48 (in both 2017 and 2021). They last topped that mark in 2015 when they were 55-45.

The Dragons are five games over .500 for the half and full season for the first time in 2023.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo in his last 16 games is hitting .345 with 11 walks and 10 stolen bases. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 50 games and is batting .302 with five home runs, 18 stolen bases, and an .872 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .249.

Cade Hunter has appeared in 12 games since joining the Dragons from Daytona, batting .333 with two home runs and 7 RBI (.939 OPS).

Jack Rogers in his last four games has collected two home runs, two triples, and a double, going 5 for 13 (.385) with 7 RBI.

Austin Callahan in the second half (30 games since June 23) is batting .291 with 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 19 RBI (.812 OPS) to raise his average from .238 to .256. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Braxton Roxby over his last 21 G (since May 14): 3-1, 1.72 ERA, 4 saves, 31.1 IP, 17 H, 12 BB, 34 SO, .156 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 7 G: 14.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 22 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 3 (7:05 pm): Beloit RH Ike Buxton (1-0, 6.35) at Dayton TBA

Friday, August 4 (7:10 pm): Beloit LH Cade Gibson (1-6, 6.12) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, August 5 (7:10 pm): Beloit RH Karson Milbrandt (0-2, 6.00) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 6 (1:05 pm): Beloit RH Alex Williams (2-4, 4.62) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 4.95)

