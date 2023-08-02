Loons Top TinCaps, 5-2

August 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Three TinCaps pitchers made their pro debuts, but the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) won Wednesday night's matchup at Parkview Field, 5-2.

Fort Wayne (18-14, 50-48) opened the game with Henry Henry on the mound. He conceded a leadoff homer to Taylor Young on the second pitch of the game before retiring three consecutive batters.

Tyler Morgan, San Diego's 14th round pick out of Abilene Christian a few weeks ago, then worked a hitless and scoreless second and third inning. Joan Gonzalez, who was signed as a non-drafted free agent from Bethune-Cookman, was perfect in the fourth and fifth innings. Eric Yost, a 17th round selection via Northeastern, followed with a perfect sixth.

The TinCaps tied the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the sixth as first baseman Nathan Martorella (No. 21 Padres prospect) drove in his Midwest League-leading 69th RBI of the season with a groundout that plated right fielder Joshua Mears (No. 13 Padres prospect), who had doubled and advanced to third base on a single by center fielder Jakob Marsee (No. 20 Padres prospect).

Great Lakes (16-16, 61-36) responded with three runs in the top of the seventh, including a go-ahead solo home run by shortstop Alex Freeland (No. 20 Dodgers prospect).

Fort Wayne second baseman Kervín Pichardo knocked an RBI single in the home seventh that trimmed the deficit to 4-2. Pichardo extended his hitting streak to seven games and on-base streak to 12. Meanwhile, Martorella, who recorded a single, has reached safely in 18 consecutive games, matching the longest streak of the season for a TinCap.

However, Loons first baseman Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a 400-foot homer in the ninth to stretch their lead back to three.

Fort Wayne is now a game behind the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) in the East Division second-half standings.

Next Game: Thursday, Aug. 3 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

Tenderloins Probable Starter: RHP Edwuin Bencomo

Loons Probable Starter: LHP Maddux Bruns (No. 13 Dodgers prospect)

Watch: MyNetworkTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.