TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: August 2 vs. Great Lakes Loons (LA Dodgers Affiliate)

August 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Infielder Lucas Dunn reinstated from Fort Wayne 7-Day IL

Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-13, 50-47) vs. Great Lakes Loons (15-16, 60-36)

Wednesday, Aug. 2 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 32 of 66, 98 of 132

RHP Henry Henry vs. LHP Ronan Kopp (No. 15 Dodgers prospect) + RHP Adolfo Ramirez

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: TinCaps LF Graham Pauley blasted a HR for the 2nd straight game and drove in 3, starting pitcher Robby Snelling struck out 7 across 5 strong innings, and Fort Wayne's offense exploded to beat Great Lakes, 10-5, in front of a sellout crowd of 7,028.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,155 fans per game so far this year across 47 openings, including 10 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Two weeks ago, Parkview Field welcomed 40,438 fans through the gates during a 6-game set, the most-attended homestand this decade. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 7 in Triple-A.

FIRST PLACE: At 18-13, the TinCaps are tied atop the Midwest League East Division second-half standings with Dayton (CIN). The regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 40-25 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +41 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 53-44 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 98. They're on pace to hit 132 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 140 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (51) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the lowest ERA in the MWL (3.17). Their relievers have the highest bullpen ERA (5.02)... Great Lakes has the lowest team ERA (3.54).

JAKOB MARSEE: Ranks 1st in MWL in runs (74) and walks (73; 18% BB%), 3rd in SB (34) and 5th in OBP (.390)... 2nd best BB/K (1.01) and 3rd lowest SwStr% (6%).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in HR (16), RBIs (68) and TB (163)... ranks 2nd in R (60) and H (93), 3rd in wRC+ (140) and OPS (.853), 4th in BB (62; 15% BB%) and SLG (.475), 6th in BB/K (0.8) and 8th in OBP (.378)... On pace to hit 22 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio. (The schedule was 140-games long through 2019.) Martorella's current OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

EVERYDAY GUYS: Marsee and Martorella lead High-A in games played (96).

GRAHAM PAULEY: Since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore and debuting on June 29, leads the MWL in HR (10) - 3 more than anyone else - as well as SLG (.598), R (21), and TB (61)... Ranks 2nd in RBIs (25).

STREAKS: Nerwilian Cedeño is on a 7-game hitting streak since July 25 (.323 AVG, .912 OPS)... Kervín Pichardo is on a 6-game hitting streak since last Tuesday as well (.429 AVG, .954 OPS)... Nathan Martorella is on a 17-game on-base streak since July 9 (the longest of the season for a TinCap is 18; Jakob Marsee from April 29-May 19)... Graham Pauley is on a 14-game on-base streak since July 16... Pichardo's on-base streak is 11 games... Marsee is on a 7-game on-base streak... Colton Bender has walked in 4 consecutive games.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 216 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 57 so far this year (the record in a single season is 58 in 2021). The list is headlined by All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), and David Bednar (2016-17)... The following alumni were traded this week: Austin Hedges (PIT -> TEX); Luis Urías (MIL -> BOS); Ryan Weathers (SD -> MIA); Jackson Wolf (SD -> PIT); Luis Patiño (TB -> CHW); Jace Peterson (OAK -> ARI).

TENDERLOINS: Thursday-Sunday is the debut of the team's Hoosier State Tenderloins alternate identity. For those games, the center-field concourse will feature festival fun, like a dunk tank, axe-throwing, a hammer strike, face-painters, stilt-walkers, and more. Tenderloins will be on the menu and for every 1 sold, Indiana Pork will donate a meal of ground pork to the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana.

