Dragons Win Again, Now Alone in First Place

August 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Austin Callahan collected three hits including a tie-breaking two-run double and three Dayton pitchers combined to allow only one run as the Dragons defeated the Beloit Sky Carp 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The Dayton win coupled with a Fort Wayne loss allowed the Dragons to take over sole possession of first place in the Midwest League's East Division. The Dragons have won four straight games and 10 of their last 11.

A crowd of 7,671 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Beloit took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, and they held that lead into the fifth. Dayton's Jack Rogers started a rally in the bottom of the fifth with a base hit to center field, and Jay Allen II followed with a walk. Edwin Arroyo then lined a single to center field to drive in Rogers and tie the game at 1-1. Callahan followed with a double to left-center field that ticked off the edge of the glove of Beloit outfielder Davis Bradshaw, driving in both Allen and Arroyo to make it 3-1. Callahan eventually scored on Cade Hunter's ground out to make it a four-run inning.

"Just trusted my vision and my swing as well, and it worked out tonight," said Callahan. "Our defense and pitching have been really strong, and our situational hitting has been on point."

Dayton starting pitcher Chris McElvain (1-1) bounced back from a couple rough outings to provide a strong performance and earn the win. He worked five innings, allowing just one run on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

The Dayton bullpen effort was exceptional. Brooks Crawford tossed two scoreless innings, pitching out of a jam in the seventh when Beloit advanced runners to second and third with one out. Crawford got a strikeout and a ground out to end the threat.

Owen Holt fired the final two innings to earn his first save. In both innings, he allowed a one-out single, but never allowed the runner to advance past first base. Holt struck out three.

The Dragons finished with six hits, led by Callahan's three-hit night. Austin Hendrick had a double.

Notes: Neither team connected on a home run in the game, breaking streaks for both clubs. Both the Dragons and Beloit entered the game having hit at least one run in their last eight games.

Up Next: The Dragons (19-13, 52-46) and Beloit (15-17, 42-55) will meet again on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. in the third game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.