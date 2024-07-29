LAFC Dominates Ahead of Giroud's Arrival: Twellman's Takes

July 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Taylor Twellman recaps the latest action from League's Cup! The Columbus Crew announced Lucas Zelarayan was leaving the club, after 36 goals+ 18 assists in 94 games and 1 MLS Cup trophy. One year later, Cucho Hernandez has 38 goals and 15 assist in 61 games and 1 MLS Cup trophy. Should they pay him, or let him go?

San Jose has lost 19 games of 25 in MLS for the worst record in the league, beat Chivas in front of a Leagues Cup record attendance crowd of 50,67. Their biggest result of 2024 and easily the biggest underdog in Leagues Cup this year.

LAFC will welcome their new #9 to MLS this week...Oliver Giroud. Expected to make his debut some time in early August do they wait until after the group stage of Leagues Cup?

