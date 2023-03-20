K's Home Friday, Saturday, & Sunday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets picked up their 30th win of the season in Kalamazoo on Friday night before dropping the weekend's final two games to Indy and Cincinnati. The team still holds the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

Last Week's Results

Fri. 3/17 at KAL FW 5 - KAL 3 W Sat. 3/18 at INDY FW 2 - IND 5 L Sun. 3/19 at CIN FW 1 - CIN 2 L

About last week - After falling behind 3-1 after forty minutes of play on Friday night, the Komets had another late rally to top the Kalamazoo Wings 5-3. Joe Masonius scored the lone Komet goal in the first, with assists from Matt Alvaro and Adam Brubacher. In the third, the Komets blitzed the Wings with four goals to take the game. Mark Rassell scored twice, while Drake Rymsha scored his 20th of the season. Alvaro added an empty net goal to finish with two points on the night. Ryan Fanti got the win in the net, making 34 saves.

Saturday night, the Komets visited Indy for the first time since December and left with a 5-2 loss. The Komets had trouble getting started, as they surrendered the first three goals of the contest. The team got on the board when rookie defenseman Scott Allan scored with an assist from Drake Rymsha and Matt Boudens at 6:07 of the second period. Indy added another before Adam Brubacher scored his ninth of the season to pull the Komets within two heading into the third period. The team could not mount a comeback as the Indy goaltender Zach Driscoll stopped all 14 Komet shots in the third. The Fuel's final goal was scored in an empty net. Corbin Kaczperski took the loss in goal, making 26 saves.

The final regular season match-up with Cincinnati on Sunday ended in a 2-1 defeat handed down by the Cyclones. After a scoreless first period, the Cyclones scored at 1:18 of the second period, followed by Darien Kielb's shorthanded goal at 17:18 to deadlock the game heading the third. In the final period, former Komet, Justin Vaive, scored the eventual game-winner at 1:19. Ryan Fanti stopped 45 of 47 shots in goal for the Komets.

Komet streaks-

Home Points: Matt Alvaro, 4 games (2g, 8a), Drake Rymsha, 3 games (3g, 3a), Oliver Cooper, 3 games (4g, 2a),

Home Goals: Oliver Cooper, 3 games, Drake Rymsha 3 games

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 62 (13g, 48a)

Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 27

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 48

Power Play Goals: Drake Rymsha 8

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Adam Brubacher, Sam Dove-McFalls 1

Game Winning Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 5

Shots: Shawn Boudrias, 212

PIM: Joe Masonius, 130

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor +22

Home Points: Tye Felhaber 30 (6g, 24a)

Home Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 15

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Road Points: Tye Felhaber 32 (8g, 24a)

Road Goals: Shawn Boudrias 12

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Goaltenders

Appearances: 28, Ryan Fanti

Wins: 12, Ryan Fanti

Saves: 787, Ryan Fanti

Goals against Avg: 3.20, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.895, Rylan Parenteau

Special K's - The Komets scored two power-play goals on 14 chances. On the PK, the team killed 17 of 19 power plays.

Next week - The Komets host Rapid City on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Icing the puck - The four goals scored in the third period during Friday's win at Kalamazoo was the fourth time the team tallied four in a single period. The team leads the league in penalty minutes (1,176) and minor penalties (388). The Komets have taken 157 penalties in the third period. Over the last 17 games, the club has only scored the first goal twice. Ryan Fanti's 45 saves on Sunday were the second most by a Komet goaltender this season. The team is 13-3-3 when leading after the first period and 22-0-1 when leading after two. Drake Rymsha (20), Anthony Petruzzelli (22), and Shawn Boudrias (27) all have 20 or more goals this season. The Komets are 7-3-0 on Saturday nights on the road.

This Weekend's Promotions ---

MARATHON FILL-UP CARDS - FRIDAY, MARCH 24 - Turn in your completed Marathon Fill-Up Card for a special Buy One Get One Free Ticket Offer for this Friday Night's Home Game. Offer good only in person at the Coliseum Ticket Office.

KIDS SEAT FREE NIGHT - SATURDAY, MARCH 25- Kids under 12 receive one FREE Ticket (any location) with the purchase of a full-price paid adult ticket. Limit one FREE Under 12 ticket per full-price adult ticket purchased. An adult full-price ticket must be purchased to activate the offer. Purchase your tickets at the Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

PRINCESS NIGHT - SUNDAY, MARCH 26- Meet some of your favorite princesses before the game courtesy of TAG Art Company! Plus, wear your favorite princess costume and participate in our ON-ICE Princess Parade during the 1st Intermission!

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

