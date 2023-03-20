Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 22

March 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0-0 for the twenty-second week of the season. Worcester squared off with the Maine Mariners for all three games this weekend. The Railers won in Portland on St. Patrick's Day by a 4-3 final, lost 6-4 at home on Saturday, then took down Maine for the second time in Portland on Sunday by a 3-2 final.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 17 at Maine Mariners | 4-3 W

It was a remarkable performance with multiple Railers standouts. That list begins with Liam Coughlin, who registered his first career hat trick by scoring on the power play, shorthanded and into an empty net. Two of his goals were assisted by rookie Adam Goodsir, making his professional debut. Once again, also, Ken Appleby turned in a tremendous effort in net as he made 32 saves. Jacob Hayhurst had the other Railers goal as he scored shorthanded at 16:50 of the third period. It was just the sixth time in franchise history Worcester had two shorthanded goals in the same game, the first time since Dec. 16, 2019. The result was not only emotionally satisfying for Worcester, it was mathematically satisfying as well. The victory allowed the Railers to cut their magic number for clinching a playoff spot to 18.

Saturday, March 18 vs. Maine Mariners | 6-4 L

Jacob Hayhurst, Andrei Bakanov and Liam Coughlin had first period goals for Worcester while Austin Albrecht scored for the Mariners. Worcester's 17-10 edge in shots on goal reflected the tenor of the period. Alex Kile, Chase Zieky and Carter Johnson scored for Maine in the second as the Mariners took a 4-3 lead into the final 20 minutes. Tyler Hinam made it 5-3 at 8:11 but the Railers got some life on Coughlin's second goal of the night at 16:36. Alas, Coughlin was called for elbowing Connor Doherty at 17:09 and Nick Master converted the power play chance for Maine. After that 17-10 edge in shots in the first period, Worcester was outshot by 31-17 the rest of the way.

Sunday, March 19 at Maine Mariners | 3-2 W

Grant Gabrielle (1-0-1) scored the first goal of the game in the second period. Anthony Callin (2-0-2) scored Worcester's first goal, and his first professional goal in the second to start a Worcester run. Andrei Bakanov (1-0-1) scored seventeen seconds later. Anthony Callin scored his second goal of the game another 2:04 after Bakanov to end the Worcester flurry of offense. Alex Kile (1-1-2) scored the only goal in the third period forty-five seconds in, while Worcester held strong the remainder of the period to pick up the win.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 22 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 7:05 p.m. EST

Friday, March 24 at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, March 25 at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

South Boston native Liam Coughlin scored his first career hat-trick in Friday's 4-3 win on St. Patrick's Day in Maine.

The Railers two new college signees Adam Goodsir and Anthony Callin combined for seven points on the weekend (2-5-7).

Anthony Callin scored his first two professional goals on Sunday in Maine in his third professional game. His older brother & former Railer Drew Callin similarly scored two goals in his third professional game for Worcester.

Henrik Tikkanen recorded his second highest save total of the season on Sunday with 48.

Andrei Bakanov scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and now has points in three of his last five games (2-1-3).

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 32-27-3-0 on the season.

The Railers currently hold the final playoff spot in the North Division at 32-27-3-0 (67 pts).

Worcester has been operating at 82.4% (75/91) on the penalty kill since January 11th after killing at a rate of 72.7% (72/99) to that point in the season.

This weekend marked the first three-game stretch all season long in which Worcester recorded 12+ penalty minutes in each game (18, 14, 20).

Worcester has scored a power play goal in four straight games, going 4/9 in that span.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.