Goaltender Clay Stevenson Re-Assigned to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Washington has re-assigned goaltender Clay Stevenson to the Bears from South Carolina.

Stevenson, 24, is 17-10-3-1 with the Stingrays this season over 32 games and owns a 2.57 goals-against average, .915 save percentage, and two shutouts. The rookie netminder earned his first professional shutout on December 3rd where he stopped 25 shots and was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for November 28-December 4.

Stevenson earns his third recall to the Bears where he has posted a 3-0-0 record this year. He made his AHL debut against the Cleveland Monsters on December 10th, stopping 25 shots. The following weekend, Stevenson earned back-to-back starts, beating Wilkes/Barre-Scranton and Lehigh Valley on December 17th and 18th with a combined 48 saves. The native of Drayton Valley, AB has a 1.96 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage with Hershey.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound goalie signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Washington Capitals in March of 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth College.

