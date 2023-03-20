ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Allen's Colton Hargrove has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #841, Utah at Allen, on March 19.

Hargrove was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 19:21 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Hargrove will miss Allen's games vs. Idaho on March 22 and March 24.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

