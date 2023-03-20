Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - After picking up one of six possible points against the top-seeded Idaho Steelheads, the Solar Bears return to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for two games this week beginning Wednesday against the Maine Mariners.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, March 22 vs. Maine Mariners at 7:00 p.m.

Friday. March 24 vs. Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 29-26-7-1 (.524)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-1-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-5-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 10th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 52 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 27 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 39 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 142 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Luke McInnis- +6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, March 15 at Idaho: 4-5 OTL

The Solar Bears were not able to hold on to two, one-goal, third period leads Wednesday night, eventually falling to the Steelheads 5-4 in overtime. Michael Brodzinski (1g-1a) and Max Cajkovic (2a) both authored multi-point efforts in the defeat.

Friday, March 17 at Idaho: 2-6 L

After scoring the first two goals of the game from Jaydon Dureau and Tristin Langan, the Solar Bears surrendered five unanswered goals in the first period and an empty net goal late in the third period to fall 6-2 to Idaho Friday night.

Saturday, March 18 at Idaho: 1-4 L

Orlando opened the scoring for a third straight game when Tristin Langan scored his 19th goal of the season, but again could not muster any more offense than what was offered in the first period. Idaho tied the game and then took the lead with a power play goal and a shorthanded goal. The Steelheads added two empty net goals to pad their lead to 4-1, which was the eventual final score. Jack LaFontaine made

BITES:

Max Balinson had his season-long, six-game point streak snapped in Saturday's loss to Idaho. (4g-5a)

Tristin Langan's next point will be his 200th as a Solar Bear.

Tristin Langan recorded his 50th point of the season with a goal on Wednesday night. Langan is the first Solar Bear player to 50+ points in a season since he and Aaron Luchuk did it in the 2020-21 regular season.

Michael Brodzinski is 2nd in the ECHL in scoring among defensemen (9g-39a-48pts)

The Solar Bearshave scored a power play goal in 16 of their last 19 games (23PPGF/76Att = 30.2%)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 25 GP, 6-13-6, .909%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 48 GP, 20-22-5, .911%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 67 GP, 12g-19a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 50 GP, 4g-9a

