ECHL Transactions - March 20
March 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 20, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Cory Dennis, D
Austin Rook, D
Atlanta:
Tyler Kobryn, F
Wichita:
Matthew Doran, D
Brett Van Os, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Bryce Martin, D activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Beck Warm, G activated from reserve
Add Lee Lapid, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Burnside, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)
Delete Julian Sime, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Add Chayse Primeau, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Chris Cameron, D loaned to Milwaukee [3/19]
Kansas City:
Add Cole Coskey, F returned from loan to Milwaukee
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Coachella Valley
Norfolk:
Add Callum Fryer, D activated from reserve
Add Carson Musser, D activated from reserve
Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on reserve
Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Clay Stevenson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Trois-Rivières:
Add William Lavalliere, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G recalled by Laval
Worcester:
Add Anthony Repaci, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Trevor Cosgrove, D recalled by Bridgeport
