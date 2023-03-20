ECHL Transactions - March 20

March 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 20, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Cory Dennis, D

Austin Rook, D

Atlanta:

Tyler Kobryn, F

Wichita:

Matthew Doran, D

Brett Van Os, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Bryce Martin, D activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Beck Warm, G activated from reserve

Add Lee Lapid, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Burnside, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Delete Julian Sime, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Add Chayse Primeau, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Chris Cameron, D loaned to Milwaukee [3/19]

Kansas City:

Add Cole Coskey, F returned from loan to Milwaukee

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Coachella Valley

Norfolk:

Add Callum Fryer, D activated from reserve

Add Carson Musser, D activated from reserve

Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on reserve

Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Clay Stevenson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Trois-Rivières:

Add William Lavalliere, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G recalled by Laval

Worcester:

Add Anthony Repaci, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Trevor Cosgrove, D recalled by Bridgeport

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.