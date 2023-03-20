Americans Weekly
March 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Idaho Steelheads this week for three games. The Americans are in second place in the Mountain Division. The Americans took two of three from the Utah Grizzlies last week, taking five out of six points. Allen won the season series 8-2-1-1
Last Week's Record: 2-0-0-1
Overall record: 30-27-1-1 (2nd in the Mountain Division)
Last Week's Results:
Thursday, March 16th
Score: Utah 4, at Allen 7 Final
Friday, March 17th
Score: Utah 2 at Allen 1 Final SO
Sunday, March 19th
Score: Utah 3 at Allen 6 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, March 22, vs Idaho Steelheads
Time: 7:05 PM CDT
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, March 24th vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 7:05 PM CDT
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, March 25th vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (39) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)
Assists - (51) Jack Combs (4th in the ECHL)
Points - (86) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)
Power Play Goals - (15) Colton Hargrove (Leads the ECHL)
Power Play Assists - (19) Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Assists - (2) Jack Combs and Eric Williams
Game Winning Goals - (7) Liam Finlay
First Goal - (5) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone
Insurance Goals - (7) Hank Crone
Penalty Minutes - (178) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+8) Liam Finlay
Shots on Goal - (208) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.917) Chase Perry
Goalie Wins - (15) Luke Peressini
Goals-Against Average - (3.04) Chase Perry
Americans Notables:
Hank Crone leads the league in scoring with 86 points.
With the Americans win on Sunday, they moved into second place in the division.
With Liam Finlay scoring his 30th goal of the season yesterday, the Americans have four, 30-goal scorers.
Allen rookie Jakov Novak scored his first professional goal on Sunday.
Jack Combs is second in the league in assists with 51.
Mikael Robidoux is second overall in the ECHL in PIMS with 178.
Colton Hargrove leads the ECHL with 15 power play goals.
The Americans are 0-5 against Idaho this season.
Hank Crone leads the ECHL in goals with 39.
Hank Crone is second overall in power play points with 31.
