Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Idaho Steelheads this week for three games. The Americans are in second place in the Mountain Division. The Americans took two of three from the Utah Grizzlies last week, taking five out of six points. Allen won the season series 8-2-1-1

Last Week's Record: 2-0-0-1

Overall record: 30-27-1-1 (2nd in the Mountain Division)

Last Week's Results:

Thursday, March 16th

Score: Utah 4, at Allen 7 Final

Friday, March 17th

Score: Utah 2 at Allen 1 Final SO

Sunday, March 19th

Score: Utah 3 at Allen 6 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, March 22, vs Idaho Steelheads

Time: 7:05 PM CDT

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, March 24th vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 7:05 PM CDT

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, March 25th vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (39) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)

Assists - (51) Jack Combs (4th in the ECHL)

Points - (86) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)

Power Play Goals - (15) Colton Hargrove (Leads the ECHL)

Power Play Assists - (19) Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Assists - (2) Jack Combs and Eric Williams

Game Winning Goals - (7) Liam Finlay

First Goal - (5) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone

Insurance Goals - (7) Hank Crone

Penalty Minutes - (178) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+8) Liam Finlay

Shots on Goal - (208) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.917) Chase Perry

Goalie Wins - (15) Luke Peressini

Goals-Against Average - (3.04) Chase Perry

Americans Notables:

Hank Crone leads the league in scoring with 86 points.

With the Americans win on Sunday, they moved into second place in the division.

With Liam Finlay scoring his 30th goal of the season yesterday, the Americans have four, 30-goal scorers.

Allen rookie Jakov Novak scored his first professional goal on Sunday.

Jack Combs is second in the league in assists with 51.

Mikael Robidoux is second overall in the ECHL in PIMS with 178.

Colton Hargrove leads the ECHL with 15 power play goals.

The Americans are 0-5 against Idaho this season.

Hank Crone leads the ECHL in goals with 39.

Hank Crone is second overall in power play points with 31.

