Walleye Weekly No. 21: March 20, 2023

Toledo Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa

Overall Record: 41-15-4-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 20 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 17 at Indy (3-2/OT Win)

March 18 at Kalamazoo (3-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 24 vs. Reading at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 25 vs. Greenville at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 26 vs. Greenville at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

The team that just can't be stopped: With their 17th and 18th consecutive wins coming over the weekend, the Walleye have established a new franchise record while moving even closer to the top of ECHL record boards. With just ten games remaining on Toledo's regular season schedule, the Walleye now hold the second-longest winning streak in the league's 35-year history. To set a new league-high, the Walleye must win their next six games to pass South Carolina's 23-game streak set in the 2014-15 season. With 11 of the last 18 wins for Toledo coming on the road, they have also established the second-longest road winning streak in the league. South Carolina's 13-game streak set back in the 2014-15 season will stand, however, as the Walleye have just one road game left to play in the regular season.

Hawkins stays hot: Brandon Hawkins set a new franchise record over the weekend, becoming the first Walleye player to ever own a 15-game winning streak. The previous record was set by his teammate, TJ Hensick, in the 2018-19 season. Hawkins has also lead the team in points for the majority of this season, totaling 70 (33G, 37A) in the 56 games he has played. In his last 15 appearances for the Fish, he has picked up 24 of those in the form of 14 goals and ten assists.

Can't beat Cossa: With his netminding partner in Grand Rapids for another weekend, Sebastian Cossa got the start in both of Toledo's games over the weekend. The rookie was exceptional between the pipes, saving 53 of a total 56 shots while extending his career-best winning streak to ten games. Each of these wins, including two consecutive shutouts and another one four games later, have come throughout the team's current 18-game winning streak. These achievements have landed the 20-year-old Red Wings prospect in fourth among all ECHL goaltenders this season with a 2.40 goals against average. Additionally, he is just one win behind the league-leading record of 23 set by Cincinnati's Beck Warm.

Powerful penalty kill: It's no surprise that the Walleye frequent top spots on the league's record boards with their recent success. With a road penalty kill that leads the league at 88 percent, the Walleye also hold the top spot for their overall penalty kill which sits at 85.2 percent. Backed by strong defensive efforts, the Toledo penalty kill has allowed the least amount of power play goals this season with just 16.

Home stretch: After playing their last five games on the road, the Walleye return home this week to kick off the end of their regular season. Nine of Toledo's final ten games will be played at the Huntington Center. On Friday, Reading comes to town for the one and only matchup this season. Toledo owns a 36-32-10 record over the Royals who currently sit in second place in the North Division. On Saturday and Sunday, the Walleye will host Greenville. Toledo's all-time record over the Swamp Rabbits, who are currently third in the South Division, sits at 9-13-3.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Ryan Cox (2 goals, 1 assist = 3 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Sebastian Cossa (2-0-0, 1.49 GAA, .946 save %)

