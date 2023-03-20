Thunder Weekly, March 20, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (March 20) - The Thunder closed their season-series this past week against the Kansas City Mavericks. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, March 17

Wichita at Kansas City, 5-2 L recap

Saturday, March 18

Kansas City at Wichita, 3-1 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 22

Wichita at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 24

Wichita at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Wichita at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 20-8-4-0

AWAY: 8-20-1-0

OVERALL: 28-28-5-0

Last 10: 2-7-1-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 61 points, .500 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Michal Stinil, 25

Assists: Michal Stinil, 42

Points: Michal Stinil, 67

+/-: Brayden Watts, +11

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 168

BIG MAC - Cole MacDonald has points in six-straight games, recording eight points (4g, 4a) in that span. He is fifth in scoring for defenseman with 42 points, second in power play assists for defenseman with 21, tied for first for defenseman with six power play goals and tied for first in power play points for a defenseman with 27.

BUCKEYE - Quinn Preston returned to the lineup on Friday night. He missed the last two games of the Rapid City series with an injury. Preston netted a goal and an assist on Saturday night, including a power play goal to get the scoring started. He has a goal and an assist in two of his last three games. The Ohio State product has 50 points (21g, 29a) in 51 games this season.

BOEING 737 - Brett Boeing was acquired in a trade last week and made his Thunder debut on Friday night. He tallied his first goal in a Thunder uniform on Saturday to ice the game. Boeing has 16 points (5g, 11a) in 48 games between Toledo, Reading and Wichita this year.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates recorded his fourth game-winner of the season on Saturday, He scored with less than 2 minutes on a power play to help Wichita to the win. Bates has 30 points (14g, 16a) in 59 games this season.

WELCOME BACK - Chris McKay returned to the lineup after missing a month with an injury. He has assists in back-to-back games. McKay has 13 points (2g, 11a) in 33 games this year.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston is tied for tied for eighth among rookies with 21 goals and seventh in rookie scoring with 50 points...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (168)...Wichita is 17-8-2 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.9%)...Wichita is fifth overall on the penalty kill (83.2%)...

