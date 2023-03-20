Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 23

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) swept the Orlando Solar Bears moving to (21-0) in three game home series this season. With 12 games remaining on the regular season schedule and first place locked up in the Mountain Division the Steelheads are chasing franchise and league history.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 22 at Allen Americans | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Friday, Mar. 24 at Allen Americans | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Mar. 25 at Allen Americans | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 15 Idaho (5) vs. Orlando (4) OT

Friday, Mar. 17 Idaho (6) vs. Orlando (2)

Saturday, Mar. 18 Idaho (4) vs. Orlando (1)

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1.XY - Idaho Steelheads (48-9-1-2, 99pts, 0.825)

2. Allen Americans (30-27-1-1, 62pts, 0.525)

3. Kansas City Mavericks (27-25-6-2, 62pts, 0.517)

4. Utah Grizzlies (29-28-3-0, 61pts, 0.508)

5. Wichita Thunder (28-28-5-0, 61pts, 0.500)

6. Rapid City Rush (29-30-1-0, 59pts, 0.492)

7. Tulsa Oilers (19-32-7-1, 46pts, 0.390)

OPPONENT BREAKDOWN

GAMES PLAYED GAMES REAMINING

Utah Grizzlies 15 (11-4-0-0) 3 (2H / 1A)

Rapid City Rush 11 (8-2-0-1) 3 (3A)

Wichita Thunder 7 (5-1-1-0)

Tulsa Oilers 6 (4-1-0-1)

Allen Americans 6 (6-0-0-0) 3 (3A)

Kansas City Mavericks 5 (4-1-0-0) 3 (3H)

Worcester Railers 3 (3-0-0-0)

Maine Mariners 3 (3-0-0-0)

Orlando Solar Bears 3 (3-0-0-0)

Iowa Heartlanders 2 (2-0-0-0)

âââââââââââ

STEELHEADS ECHL RECORD WATCH - SINGLE SEASON

*Idaho has 12 games remaining

MOST WINS, (Idaho currently has 48)

56 - Louisiana IceGators, 2001-02

MOST POINTS, (Idaho currently has 99 with 24 available)

116 - Louisana Ice Gators, 2001-02

LONGEST HOME WINNING STREAK, (Idaho currently has won 15 straight)

19 - Newfoundland Growlers, Nov. 8, 2019-Feb.14,2020

MOST HOME WINS, (Idaho currenlty has won 28 with five remaining)

30 - Cincinatti Cyclones, 2018-19

MOST SHUTOUTS, (Idaho currenlty has nine)

12 - South Carolina Stingrays, 2014-15

FEWEST GOALS AGAINST, (Idaho has allowed 129)

153 - South Carolina Stingrays, 2017-18

LOWEST GOALS AGAINST AVERAGE, (Idaho is currently at 2.15)

2.13 - South Carolina Stingrays, 2017-18

HIGHEST PLUS-MINUS RATING, (Matt Register is currently leading leage at +54)

+59 - Victor Gervais (Hampton Roads, 1992-93)

STEELHEADS TEAM RECORD WATCH - SINGLE SEASON

*Idaho has 12 games remaining

MOST WINS, (Idaho is currently at 48)

48 - ECHL, 2014-15/2017-18

52 - WCHL, 2002-03

FEWEST REGUALTION LOSSES, (Idaho is currenlty at nine)

17 - ECHL, 2009-10

16 - WCHL, 2002-03

MOST POINTS IN STRNADINGS, (Idaho is currently at 99 with 24 available)

103 - ECHL, 2009-10

MOST GOALS SCORED, (Idaho is currently at 247)

268 - ECHL (2005-06)

FEWEST GOALS ALLOWED, (Idaho is currently at 129)

183 - ECHL (2007-08/2004-05)

RECENT MILESTONES

March 17: A.J. White recorded his 300th career ECHL point tallying two assists. He tallied his 155th career assist as a Steelheads passing Darrell Hay for second all-time in team history. Jade Miller set a single season high with his 12th goal of the year.

March 15: A.J. White recorded his 300th career professional point while Owen Headrick scored his 14thgoal of the season tying Joe Faust (2016-17) for most goals by a Steelheads defenseman in the Idaho ECHL modern era.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#3 Nick Canade is eight games shy of 100 pro games.

#7 Owen Headrick is one goal shy of becoming the all-time single season leader in goals (15) amongst Idaho ECHL modern era defenders. He is five goals shy of tying Rob Dumas (19, 1998-99) for most goals by a defenseman in franchise history.

#11 Justin Ducharme is 12 games shy of 100 pro games.

#18 A.J. White is six games shy of 450 ECHL games... four assists shy of 200 ECHL assists... two assists shy of 200 career pro assists... one goal shy of 20 goals in a season for second time.

#43 Matt Register is one goal shy of 100 career ECHL goals.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#6 Wade Murphy is tied third in the ECHL at (+32) and has points in five of his last six games (4-1-5) including three goals in his last four. Over his last 23 games he has (9-9-18).

#7 Owen Headrick leads all ECHL defensemen goals (14) and is tied for second in points (48). He is tied for first amongst defenders in power-play goals (6) and fourth in power-play points (22). He is third amongst ECHL rookies in man advantage points. He has points in three of his last five games (1-3-4), six of his last 10 (2-7-9), nine of his last 14 (3-9-12), 19 of his last 27 (6-19-24), 35 of his last 45 (14-30-43), and at least one point in 36 of 49 games including longest point streak by a defenseman in the league this season, 14 games from Nov.11-Dec. 14 (8G, 11A).

#11 Justin Ducharme has points in in eight of his last 16 games (5-5-10) including eight goals in his last 20 games. He has points in 15 of his last 25 games (10-10-20). He has a point in 19 of 31 games.

#15 Ryan Dmowski is tied for 15th in points (57) and tied for 10th in goals (25) in the ECHL. He has points in four of his last eight games (4-2-6), 10 of his last 17 games (6-6-12), 12 of his last 21 games (8-6-14), 13 of his last 23 (9-7-16), 14 of his last 25 (9-8-17), 15 of his last 27 (9-10-19), 18 of his last 31 (11-12-23). He has a point in 38 of 60 games and a goal in 21.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has points in four of his last nine games (4-3-7).

#18 A.J. White has points in five straight games (1-5-6), seven of his last nine games (2-5-7), 16 of his last 25 (9-12-21). He has points in 20 of his last 32 games (13-15-28), 24 of his last 42 (17-19-36), and 26 of his last 44 (17-21-38). Over his last 52 games he has tallied a point in 31 games (17-26-43).

#19 Justin Misiak has points in six of his last 10 games (5-6-11) including four multi-point games.

#26 Jade Miller has points/goals in back-to-back games (2-1-3) and points in three of his last four (2-2-4).

#27 Jack Becker has a career long four game point streak (2-3-5).

#29 Willie Knierim has points/ goals in two of his last three games (2-1-3), goals/points in six of his last 12 games (6-2-8). He has 10 goals in his last 16 games including points in 17 of his last 28 games (13-10-23).

#31 Rémi Poirier is second in the ECHL amongst save percentage (.928) and goals against-average (2.07). He is tied for fifth in wins (19) and tied for second in shutouts (3).

#35 Adam Scheel has won five straight games and 10 of his last 11. He is tied is tied for fourth in wins (21), third in goals against-average (2.13) and save percentage (.924). He is tied for second in shutouts (3).

#43 Matt Register leads the ECHL at (+54) and all defenseman in points (50) and assists (42). He has been an even or plus rating in 52 of 60 games. He has points in six of his last seven games (2-7-9) including three multi-point games, 13 of his last 16 (3-15-18), 19 of his last 24 games (3-23-26) and 26 of his last 39 games (7-28-35).

#47 Patrick Kudla is tied for sixth amongst ECHL defensemen in points (40) and tied third in assists (34) and has a point in 26 of 48 games.

#51 Dawson Barteaux has back-to-back games with two assists, points in four of his last six (1-4-5), seven of his last 12 games (1-8-10) and 10 of his last 17 (2-10-12).

#74 Cody Haiskanen is second amongst ECHL skaters at (+41). He has points in two straight games (1-1-2) and points in five of his last eight games (2-3-5).

#77 Jordan Kawaguchi has points in three of his last four games (1-5-6), five of his last 10 (2-7-9) including three multi-point games, eight of his last 14 (5-11-16) including six multi-point outings.

TEAM NOTES

GONE STREAKIN

Idaho is on a 15-game home winning streak which is the longest in the Steelheads ECHL modern era, with the longest ever coming back in the WCHL days during the 2002-03 Idaho win 20 straight home contests.

HOME COOKIN

The Steelheads recorded their 26th victory at home Wednesday night, the most ever in franchise history. Idaho is a on 15-game home winning streak having outscored their opponents 65-23 during the span dating back to Jan. 14. Idaho has sold out 29 of the first 31 games this season including 28 straight. The Steelheads have scored four or more goals on home ice in 24 of the first 31 home games.

LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

Idaho has a 37-point lead in the Mountain Division, 11-point lead on the Western Conference and entire league.

40 WIN PLATEAU

On Feb. 24 Idaho collected their 40th win of the season in just their 50th game. In 19 ECHL seasons the Steelheads have hit 40 wins 13 times.

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho has scored the most goals for this season (247) averaging (4.12) per game. Last season the Steelheads scored (216) goals in 72 games. Idaho has scored five or more goals in four of the last five games, six of their last nine, and 10 of their last 17. They have scored four or more goals in 27 of their last 42 games and five or more in 25 of their last 46. The Steelheads have scored four or more goals in 39 games this year posting a record of (37-1-1) when doing so.

PUCKS STOP AT THE STEELHEADS NET

Idaho has allowed the fewest goals this season (129) averaging just (2.15) per game against. The Steelheads have held their opponent to two or fewer goals in 38 of the first 59 games posting a record of (36-2) when doing so. Idaho leads the ECHL with nine shutouts.

DEPTH IN SCORING

14 different players have double digits in goals while 18 different skaters have 20+ points. Of the 24 skaters to play for Idaho this year 22 have scored at least one goal while 22 have double digits in points.

ONE GOAL GAMES

Idaho has played the fewest one goal games this season in the entire ECHL at just (16GP, 10-3-1-2) but eight of the last 14 have been decided by one goal.

DEFENSIVE SCORING

The Steelheads have produced the most points from the blueline in the entire ECHL (39-170-209). Last year Idaho had (31-139-170) from the backend.

OVERALL GOAL DIFFERNTIALS

Idaho has scored the most goals for (247) and allowed the fewest (129) for the best goal differential (+118).

INSIDE THE TOP TEN IN SPECIAL TEAMS

Idaho ranks sixth on the power-play (51/226, 22.6%). The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in five of the last six games (6/25, 24%), six of the last nine, 13 of their last 22 games and in 35 of their first 60 games including 12 multi-power play goal games. Idaho is third on the penalty kill (179/212, 84.4%) and are (73/86, 84.8%) in their last 27 games including (34/42, 81%) in their last 13 games. They have allowed a power-play goal against in just 23 games this season including eight multi-man advantage goal games.

SCORING FIRST

Idaho has scored first 38 times this season, second most in the league, and have a record of (32-4-1-1) when scoring first. The Steelheads have scored first in nine of their last 11 games and in 14 of their last 17 games.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski (25)

Assists: Matt Register (42)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (57)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+54)

PIMS: Wade Murphy (58)

PPGs: Owen Headrick (6)

SHGs: A.J. White, Ty Pelton-Byce, Willie Knierim (2)

GWGs: Wade Murphy (5)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (267)

Wins: Adam Scheel (21)

GAA: Rémi Poirier (2.07)

SV%: Rémi Poirier (.928)

