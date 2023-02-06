Komets Win Streak Reaches Six Games

February 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - After a three-game weekend sweep of Kalamazoo and Iowa, the Komets' win streak is now at six. The team enters the week in fourth place in the Central Division. The club leads the league in attendance, averaging 7,689 fans per home game. The Komets will travel to Allen, Texas, for three games this week before playing at Cincinnati on February 17.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last Week's Results:

Fri. 2/3 vs Kalamazoo FW 4 - KAL 2 W

Sat. 2/4 at Kalamazoo FW 4 - KAL 2 W

Sun. 2/5 vs Iowa FW 5 - IOWA 2 W

About last week - The Komets battled the rival Kalamazoo Wings on Friday at the Coliseum. The scoring began just 1:13 into the match as Oliver Cooper notched his 11th goal, with assists from Darien Kielb and Shawn Boudrias. Kielb took over the contest, scoring three straight goals for the natural hat trick. With the score 4-0 in the third period, Kalamazoo's Justin Taylor scored a pair of power-play goals to inch the Wings closer. Komet goaltender Ryan Fanti shut the door the rest of the way, making 16 saves in the third period to solidify the 4-2 win. He finished with 34 saves. The Komets ended the game with 50 shots on goal.

The return match between Fort Wayne and Kalamazoo took place Saturday at Wings Event Center with the same result as Friday, a 4-2 Komet victory. Anthony Petruzzelli scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season at 7:11 to start the scoring in the first. Petruzzelli's strike was followed by a power play goal from Tye Felhaber at 6:41 to give the Komets a 2-0 lead after one period. Kalamazoo mounted a comeback in the second when Max Humitz scored on a power play at 18:07 of the second period, only to have it quickly erased by a Shawn Boudrias goal scored on the power play at 19:47. In the third, Raymond Brice pulled the Wings within in one with a tally at 6:54. The contest came down to the final minutes. With Wings goaltender Pavel Cajan pulled for an extra skater, Felhaber took a pass from Mark Rassell and scored an empty net goal at 18:14. Ryan Fanti claimed the win, making 20 saves.

The Komets finished the weekend with a 5-2 win over Iowa. The Heartlanders Zac White scored at 3:28 for the only score of the first period. Shawn Boudrias and Mark Rassell scored in the second period to give the Komets the lead heading into the third. Blake Siebenaler and Sam Dove-McFalls scored in the final frame, followed by a Heartlanders goal at 18:28. Boudrias added an empty net goal to conclude the scoring. Rylan Parenteau made 26 saves to gain the victory.

Komet streaks-

Points: Shawn Boudrias, 4 games (4g, 1a), Drake Rymsha, 4 games (4a) Tye Felhaber, 3 games (2g, 6a), Oliver Cooper 3 games (1g, 4a)

Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 2 games

Assists: Drake Rymsha , 4 games, Tye Felhaber, 3 games

Home Points: Shawn Boudrias, 5 games (4g, 3a) Tye Felhaber, 4 games (2g, 8a), Drake Rymsha, 2 games (2a), Oliver Cooper, 2 games (2a)

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 4 games, Drake Rymsha, 2 games

Road Points: Drake Rymsha. 2 games

Road Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 2 games

Road Assists: Drake Rymsha, 2 games

Wins (goaltender): Ryan Fanti 4

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 51 (13g, 38a)

Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 19

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 38

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 6

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Adam Brubacher 1

Game-Winning Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 4

Shots: Tye Felhaber, 152

PIM: Oliver Cooper, 70

Plus/Minus: Mark Rassell +12

Home Points: Tye Felhaber 26 (6g, 20a)

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 11

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 20

Road Points: Tye Felhaber 25 (7g, 18a)

Road Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 8

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 18

Goaltenders

Appearances: 18, Rylan Parenteau

Wins: 11, Rylan Parenteau

Saves: 468, Rylan Parenteau

Goals against Avg: 3, Ryan Fanti

Save percentage: 0.908, Ryan Fanti

Special K's -- The Komets scored four power-play goals on 14 opportunities. On the penalty kill, the team skated shorthanded 13 times killing 10 power plays.

Next week - The Komets travel to Allen to battle the Americans for three games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Icing the puck - The current six-game winning streak is the 2nd longest of the season. The team had an eight-game winning streak from 12/10/22 to 12/30/22. Shawn Boudrias leads the team in game-winning goals with four. Ryan Fanti has won his last four starts. Tye Felhaber has 20 points (6g, 14a) over the previous 10 games. Darien Kielb's hat trick Friday night was just the second by a Komet defenseman since 2012. It was also the 41st Komet hat trick since joining the ECHL. Friday, the Komets had 50 shots on goal, the most in a game this season. The team leads the league in shots on goal (37.14 per game). The Komets are tops in killing penalties on the road 88.3%. Thursday night, the Komets play their first regular season game in Texas since January 30, 2011, versus the Fort Worth Brahmas.

Upcoming Promotions

Komets Fight Cancer on Saturday, February 18 -- The Komets will wear special jerseys that will be up for silent auction during the game. Proceeds to benefit Braydin Lewis vs Cancer and the Riley Children's Hospital... all courtesy of Graber Roofing & Gutters.

Report Card Night - Saturday, February 18 -- Got an "A" on your Report Card? Take it to the Coliseum Ticket Office and get a FREE TICKET to this game! All students with an "A" or "A Equivalent" on their report card can receive a FREE Ticket to this game. Offer not valid for lower arena sections.

See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.