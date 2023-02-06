Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 16

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-3-0-0 for the sixteenth week of the season. The Railers faced off against the South Carolina Stingrays for a home three-in-three and lost 3-2 on Friday, 3-1 on Saturday, and 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Feb. 3 vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 3-2 L

Collin Adam's goal early in the second period gave Worcester a 1-0 lead but South Carolina scored the next three. The unfortunate lasting memory of the game was Jonny Evans' goal for the Stingrays with something like 2-tenths of a second to go in the second period. It gave the visitors a 3-1 lead and was just the insurance they needed. Evans' goal was preceded by goals from Kevin O'Neil and Turnbull, Turnbull's at 18:47 of the second. Newkirk came back with a goal at 15:45 of the third but South Carolina protected its lead very well, a lead that was a sniffle away from not being not quite big enough.

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 3-1 L

It was 3-0 before Reece Newkirk got Worcester's only goal at 18:18 of the third period. That goal came with Henrik Tikkanen on the bench, 58 seconds after Jonny Evans had scored for the Stingrays with Tikkanen on the bench. Josh Wilkins and Jackson Leppard had the other South Carolina goals. Tyler Wall stopped 29 shots for the winners. The Stingrays made it 1-0 at 13:55 of the first period on Wilkins' 14th goal of the season. He carried the puck into the Railers zone and used a linemate as a decoy on the right side. Wilkins used a Worcester defender as a screen and snapped a 30-footer over Tikkanen's blocker. For the second South Carolina goal, Stingrays forward Tarek Baker made a Ferdinand Magellan play - he circumnavigated the offensive globe while controlling the puck - and set up Leppard from behind the net at 6:28.

Sunday, Feb. 5 vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 4-2 L

The loss overshadowed a fabulous return from Bridgeport by forward Jimmy Lambert. He set up the first Worcester goal to make it a 2-1 game, then finished a sensational individual effort to make it 2-2 just 32 seconds into the the third period. However, Kevin O'Neil responded with a goal for South Carolina at 3:38 to put the Stingrays back in the lead and Tarek Baker hit an empty net at 19:11 to nail it down. Brent Moran stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced for Worcester. South Carolina goaltender Clay Stevenson made 27 saves.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Reading Royals | 10:30 a.m. EST

Friday, Feb. 10 vs. Reading Royals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Reading Royals | 7:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Reece Newkirk is now leading the team in goals with 15.

Jimmy Lambert scored a goal and an assist in his first game back with the team since December 23rd, 2022.

Henrik Tikkanen made his first start for the Railers since January 22nd on Friday night after a stint with the Bridgeport Islanders.

Quinn Ryan played in his 100th career professional game on Friday night

Blake Christensen played in his 100th career professional game on Saturday night

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 22-20-3-0 on the season.

The Railers currently hold the final playoff spot in the North Division at 22-20-3-0 (47 pts)

The Railers play two more games at home this weekend before embarking on a six game road trip going south along the east coast

Worcester is the least penalized team in the ECHL at 8.96 penalty minutes per game, almost five minutes fewer than the league average (13.92)

Worcester is outscoring opponents 49-42 in the first period

