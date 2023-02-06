K-Wings and AHL Monsters Recall Loans of Vorva & Cajan

February 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that rookie goaltender Hunter Vorva has been recalled from loan to the Cleveland Monsters (AHL), and Cleveland has recalled the loan of Pavel Cajan.

Vorva, 27, has 16 games played for Kalamazoo this season, posting an 8-5-1-0 record with a 2.57 goals-against average (GAA) and a .918 save percentage (S%).

The 5-foot 11-inch, Kalamazoo, MI native earned the 'SPHL Goaltender of the Year' award last season for his 22-8-2 record with a 1.93 GAA and a .934 S% in 32 games played for Huntsville.

Cajan, 20, has seven games played for Kalamazoo this season, posting a 5-2-0-0 record with a 2.26 goals-against average (GAA) and a .939 save percentage (S%).

The 6-foot 2-inch, Praha, CZE native has played 15 games with the Monsters this season with a 5-7-2 record, a 3.49 GAA and a .877 S%. Cajan spent last season with the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL, going 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S%.

Kalamazoo's next matchup is against the Toledo Walleye (24-15-4-2) on Friday at 7:15 p.m. EST at Huntington Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.