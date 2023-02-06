K-Wings and AHL Monsters Recall Loans of Vorva & Cajan
February 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that rookie goaltender Hunter Vorva has been recalled from loan to the Cleveland Monsters (AHL), and Cleveland has recalled the loan of Pavel Cajan.
Vorva, 27, has 16 games played for Kalamazoo this season, posting an 8-5-1-0 record with a 2.57 goals-against average (GAA) and a .918 save percentage (S%).
The 5-foot 11-inch, Kalamazoo, MI native earned the 'SPHL Goaltender of the Year' award last season for his 22-8-2 record with a 1.93 GAA and a .934 S% in 32 games played for Huntsville.
Cajan, 20, has seven games played for Kalamazoo this season, posting a 5-2-0-0 record with a 2.26 goals-against average (GAA) and a .939 save percentage (S%).
The 6-foot 2-inch, Praha, CZE native has played 15 games with the Monsters this season with a 5-7-2 record, a 3.49 GAA and a .877 S%. Cajan spent last season with the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL, going 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S%.
Kalamazoo's next matchup is against the Toledo Walleye (24-15-4-2) on Friday at 7:15 p.m. EST at Huntington Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 6, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - February 6 - ECHL
- K-Wings and AHL Monsters Recall Loans of Vorva & Cajan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Win Streak Reaches Six Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 6 - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Weekly: 6 Game Road Trip Begins Friday in Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Weekly Report: February 6, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 16 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Weekly: Wings Refocus Win Column, 'Pink Ice' this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Leave Norfolk with Four out of a Possible Six Points - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings and AHL Monsters Recall Loans of Vorva & Cajan
- K-Wings Weekly: Wings Refocus Win Column, 'Pink Ice' this Week
- K-Wings Synergize in Every Phase, Top Cyclones 5-2
- K-Wings Celebrate 'Hockey for Her,' Come Up Just Short Versus Komets at Home
- K-Wings Fight Back Late, Komets Prevail at Home