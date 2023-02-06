Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 6

February 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa hands Steelheads first back-to-back losses of season, largest margin of defeat in home half of six-game set, head to Boise for final three meetings of the season

OVERALL RECORD: 15-19-7-1

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

STANDINGS: Seventh in Mountain (38 points)

FAST FACTS

-Blake McLaughlin is on a four-game point streak (3G, 4A)

. Tag Bertuzzi has eight points (7G, 1A) in five games as an Oiler, producing points in four of five games

. Jackson Leef finished Feb. 5 with three points (1G, 2A), including his 150th career ECHL point

. Eddie Matsushima is on a four-game point streak (4G, 2A)

. Eddie Matsushima is coming off a two-goal performance, including a short-handed goal and the game-winning goal

. Brennan Blaszczak in on a three-game point streak (1G, 3A)

. Dante Sheriff has five points (1G, 4A) in his last four games

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are 7-3-0-1 when leading after one period

. The Oilers lead the league with seven wins when trailing after 1 period (tied with Rapid City, Newfoundland and Greenville)

.Tulsa is 7-1-0-0 when allowing two or less goals

. The Oilers are 8-2-2-0 when scoring four or more goals

. Tulsa is 9-0-2-0 when leading after two (points in all games)

. The Oilers scored seven power-play goals over the last six games

. Tulsa is 12-10-3-1 (.538) at home this season

. The Oilers are 2-0-0-0 in their last two games trailing after the first period

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Feb. 3 vs Idaho - BOK Center

ú Idaho won 4-3

ú The Oilers out shot the Steelheads 32-24

ú Both teams went 1/3 on the power play

ú Tag Bertuzzi, Eddie Matsushima and Logan Nijhoff scored three goals in 2:20 (Third Period, 13:14, 14:55, 15:34) to pull Tulsa within one

ú Daniel Mannella stopped 20 of 24

ú Remi Poirier halted 29 of 32 s

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs Idaho - BOK Center

ú The Oilers won 4-3 in a shootout

ú First shootout victory of 2022-23 for Tulsa

ú Both teams went 1/3 on the power play

ú Eddie Matsushima finished with one goal and one assist

ú Brennan Blaszczak scored his first goal as an Oiler, giving Oilers their first lead of the weekend 10:10 into the second period

ú Colten Ellis made 34 saves on 37 shots to be named second star

ú Tag Bertuzzi scored his fifth power-play goal in four games, tying the game with 8:03 remaining in regulation on the Oilers first power play of the night

ú Dante Sheriff netted the shootout winner

Sunday, Feb. 5 vs Idaho - BOK Center

ú The Oilers won 6-3

ú First back-to-back losses suffered by Idaho this season

ú Final shots were even 34-34

ú Colten Ellis stopped 31 of 34, Remi Porier made 28 saves on 33 shots

ú Tulsa's six goals are most put past Idaho in one game this season

ú Idaho scored on the first shot of the game, 21 seconds in

ú Both teams left the game with no power-play goals

ú Logan Nijhoff scored Tulsa's first goal 7:18 in, his second of the weekend

ú Eddie Matsushima scored two goals, including the game-winning goal, which came shorthanded

ú Jackson Leef (1G, 2A), Mike McKee (2A), Max Golod (2A), Eddie Matsushima (2G), Brennan Blaszczak (2A) and Dante Sheriff (2A) all finished with multi-point games

ú Justin Bean was a +4 with 0 PIM

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Idaho - Idaho Central Arena - 8:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10 at Idaho - Idaho Central Arena - 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 at Idaho - Idaho Central Arena - 8:10 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 35 - Eddie Matsushima

GOALS: 21 - Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 24 - Max Golod

PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Eddie Matsushima

PIMS: 45 - Max Golod

PP GOALS: 6- Tag Bertuzzi

SH GOALS: 4 -Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 6- Eddie Matsushima

SHOTS: 132 - Max Golod

WINS: 11- Colten Ellis

GAA: 3.37- Colten Ellis

SAVE %: .893 - Colten Ellis

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 27/160 (16.9%)

Last Week - 2/8 (25%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -142/186 (76.3%)

Last Week - 8/10 (80%)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.