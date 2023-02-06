Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 6
February 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa hands Steelheads first back-to-back losses of season, largest margin of defeat in home half of six-game set, head to Boise for final three meetings of the season
OVERALL RECORD: 15-19-7-1
LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0
STANDINGS: Seventh in Mountain (38 points)
FAST FACTS
-Blake McLaughlin is on a four-game point streak (3G, 4A)
. Tag Bertuzzi has eight points (7G, 1A) in five games as an Oiler, producing points in four of five games
. Jackson Leef finished Feb. 5 with three points (1G, 2A), including his 150th career ECHL point
. Eddie Matsushima is on a four-game point streak (4G, 2A)
. Eddie Matsushima is coming off a two-goal performance, including a short-handed goal and the game-winning goal
. Brennan Blaszczak in on a three-game point streak (1G, 3A)
. Dante Sheriff has five points (1G, 4A) in his last four games
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers are 7-3-0-1 when leading after one period
. The Oilers lead the league with seven wins when trailing after 1 period (tied with Rapid City, Newfoundland and Greenville)
.Tulsa is 7-1-0-0 when allowing two or less goals
. The Oilers are 8-2-2-0 when scoring four or more goals
. Tulsa is 9-0-2-0 when leading after two (points in all games)
. The Oilers scored seven power-play goals over the last six games
. Tulsa is 12-10-3-1 (.538) at home this season
. The Oilers are 2-0-0-0 in their last two games trailing after the first period
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, Feb. 3 vs Idaho - BOK Center
ú Idaho won 4-3
ú The Oilers out shot the Steelheads 32-24
ú Both teams went 1/3 on the power play
ú Tag Bertuzzi, Eddie Matsushima and Logan Nijhoff scored three goals in 2:20 (Third Period, 13:14, 14:55, 15:34) to pull Tulsa within one
ú Daniel Mannella stopped 20 of 24
ú Remi Poirier halted 29 of 32 s
Saturday, Feb. 4 vs Idaho - BOK Center
ú The Oilers won 4-3 in a shootout
ú First shootout victory of 2022-23 for Tulsa
ú Both teams went 1/3 on the power play
ú Eddie Matsushima finished with one goal and one assist
ú Brennan Blaszczak scored his first goal as an Oiler, giving Oilers their first lead of the weekend 10:10 into the second period
ú Colten Ellis made 34 saves on 37 shots to be named second star
ú Tag Bertuzzi scored his fifth power-play goal in four games, tying the game with 8:03 remaining in regulation on the Oilers first power play of the night
ú Dante Sheriff netted the shootout winner
Sunday, Feb. 5 vs Idaho - BOK Center
ú The Oilers won 6-3
ú First back-to-back losses suffered by Idaho this season
ú Final shots were even 34-34
ú Colten Ellis stopped 31 of 34, Remi Porier made 28 saves on 33 shots
ú Tulsa's six goals are most put past Idaho in one game this season
ú Idaho scored on the first shot of the game, 21 seconds in
ú Both teams left the game with no power-play goals
ú Logan Nijhoff scored Tulsa's first goal 7:18 in, his second of the weekend
ú Eddie Matsushima scored two goals, including the game-winning goal, which came shorthanded
ú Jackson Leef (1G, 2A), Mike McKee (2A), Max Golod (2A), Eddie Matsushima (2G), Brennan Blaszczak (2A) and Dante Sheriff (2A) all finished with multi-point games
ú Justin Bean was a +4 with 0 PIM
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)
Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Idaho - Idaho Central Arena - 8:10 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10 at Idaho - Idaho Central Arena - 8:10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11 at Idaho - Idaho Central Arena - 8:10 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 35 - Eddie Matsushima
GOALS: 21 - Eddie Matsushima
ASSISTS: 24 - Max Golod
PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Eddie Matsushima
PIMS: 45 - Max Golod
PP GOALS: 6- Tag Bertuzzi
SH GOALS: 4 -Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 6- Eddie Matsushima
SHOTS: 132 - Max Golod
WINS: 11- Colten Ellis
GAA: 3.37- Colten Ellis
SAVE %: .893 - Colten Ellis
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 27/160 (16.9%)
Last Week - 2/8 (25%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall -142/186 (76.3%)
Last Week - 8/10 (80%)
