Americans Weekly

February 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Gavin Gould of the Allen Americans handles the puck against the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Gavin Gould of the Allen Americans handles the puck against the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), swept a three-game series from the Utah Grizzlies last week, outscoring Utah 18-4, over a three-game set. The Americans have won 10 of their last 12 games to move into sole possession of third place in the Mountain Division.

Last Week's Record: 3-0-0

Overall record: 21-21-1-0 (3rd in the Mountain Division)

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, February 1st

Score: Allen 4 at Utah 1

Friday, February 3rd

Score: Allen 6 at Utah 2

Saturday, February 4th

Score: Allen 8 at Utah 1

-- This Week --

Thursday, February 9th vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, February 10th vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, February 11th vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (24) Jack Combs

Assists - (33) Hank Crone and Jack Combs

Points - (57) Jack Combs

Power Play Goals - (10)

Power Play Assists - (14) Hank Crone

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Mikael Robidoux and three others

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Colton Hargrove and two others

Game Winning Goals - (6) Liam Finlay

First Goal - (5) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone

Insurance Goals - (5) Hank Crone

Penalty Minutes - (93) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+8) Xavier Bernard and Chad Butcher

Shots on Goal - (140) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.941) Chase Perry

Goalie Wins - (10) Luke Peressini

Goals-Against Average - (2.00) Chase Perry

Americans Notables:

Colton Hargrove had a hat trick last Saturday night in Utah (8-1 win). It was the Americans third hat trick of the season.

Colton Hargrove has an 18-game point streak. He had four goals and two assists last week to lead the Americans to a 3-0 record in a sweep of Utah.

Hank Crone has a season-high 13-game point streak.

Jack Combs has one assist or more in eight straight games.

Liam Finlay had a goal and two assists last Saturday night to extend his point streak to 10 games.

The Americans are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

Jack Combs is second in the league in scoring with 57 points (24 goals and 33 assists).

Rookie Hank Crone is third in the league in scoring with 55 points (22 goals and 33 assists).

