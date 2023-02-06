Americans Weekly
February 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Gavin Gould of the Allen Americans handles the puck against the Utah Grizzlies
(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), swept a three-game series from the Utah Grizzlies last week, outscoring Utah 18-4, over a three-game set. The Americans have won 10 of their last 12 games to move into sole possession of third place in the Mountain Division.
Last Week's Record: 3-0-0
Overall record: 21-21-1-0 (3rd in the Mountain Division)
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, February 1st
Score: Allen 4 at Utah 1
Friday, February 3rd
Score: Allen 6 at Utah 2
Saturday, February 4th
Score: Allen 8 at Utah 1
-- This Week --
Thursday, February 9th vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, February 10th vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, February 11th vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (24) Jack Combs
Assists - (33) Hank Crone and Jack Combs
Points - (57) Jack Combs
Power Play Goals - (10)
Power Play Assists - (14) Hank Crone
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Mikael Robidoux and three others
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Colton Hargrove and two others
Game Winning Goals - (6) Liam Finlay
First Goal - (5) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone
Insurance Goals - (5) Hank Crone
Penalty Minutes - (93) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+8) Xavier Bernard and Chad Butcher
Shots on Goal - (140) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.941) Chase Perry
Goalie Wins - (10) Luke Peressini
Goals-Against Average - (2.00) Chase Perry
Americans Notables:
Colton Hargrove had a hat trick last Saturday night in Utah (8-1 win). It was the Americans third hat trick of the season.
Colton Hargrove has an 18-game point streak. He had four goals and two assists last week to lead the Americans to a 3-0 record in a sweep of Utah.
Hank Crone has a season-high 13-game point streak.
Jack Combs has one assist or more in eight straight games.
Liam Finlay had a goal and two assists last Saturday night to extend his point streak to 10 games.
The Americans are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.
Jack Combs is second in the league in scoring with 57 points (24 goals and 33 assists).
Rookie Hank Crone is third in the league in scoring with 55 points (22 goals and 33 assists).
Images from this story
|
Gavin Gould of the Allen Americans handles the puck against the Utah Grizzlies
(Tim Broussard)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 6, 2023
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Thunder Weekly, February 6, 2023 - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 6 - ECHL
- K-Wings and AHL Monsters Recall Loans of Vorva & Cajan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Win Streak Reaches Six Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 6 - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Weekly: 6 Game Road Trip Begins Friday in Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Weekly Report: February 6, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 16 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Weekly: Wings Refocus Win Column, 'Pink Ice' this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Leave Norfolk with Four out of a Possible Six Points - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.