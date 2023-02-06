Stingrays Weekly Report: February 6, 2023

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week one point out of first place in the South Division after a three-game sweep of the Worcester Railers last weekend at the DCU center to kick off the month of February. The Stingrays return to the South Division with a trio of games this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday against the Savannah Ghost Pirates and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 26-10-4-1

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, WORCESTER RAILERS 2

(DCU Center - Worcester, MA)

The Railers struck first early in the second period before South Carolina netted three unanswered markers from Kevin O'Neil, Carter Turnbull, and Jonny Evans for the 3-1 lead heading into the third frame. Worcester pulled back within one late in regulation, but South Carolina held off the late push behind Clay Stevenson's 24 saves for the win.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, WORCESTER RAILERS 1

(DCU Center - Worcester, MA)

Josh Wilkins put the Stingrays on the board with his 14th goal of the season to close out the first period. In the second frame, Jackson Leppard slammed home a rebound for his first goal since joining the Stingrays in January for the 2-0 lead. Jonny Evans extended the lead to three with his second goal of the weekend with under three minutes remaining in regulation. Worcester got one back on a late power play goal, but the Stingrays finished things off with 28 saves from Tyler Wall in the win.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, WORCESTER RAILERS 2

(DCU Center - Worcester, MA)

The Stingrays jumped out to an early lead on Bear Hughes' 17th goal of the season under five minutes into the opening period. Andrew Cherniwchan doubled the lead on a power play goal in the second before Worcester netted two straight to tie the game 32 seconds into the third period. Kevin O'Neil regained the Stingrays' advantage three minutes later and Tarek Baker iced the game as time expired. Clay Stevenson stopped 27 of 29 shots for his second win of the weekend.

THIS WEEK

Thursday, February 9: at Savannah Ghost Pirates, 7:00 p.m. (Enmarket Arena)

Friday, February 10: vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, February 11: at Savannah Ghost Pirates, 7:00 p.m. (Enmarket Arena)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 24 - Carter Turnbull

Assists: 23 - Bear Hughes

Points: 42 - Carter Turnbull

Plus/Minus: Plus-16 - Connor Moore

Penalty Minutes: 90 - Evan Wardley

Shots On Goal: 149 - Carter Turnbull

Wins: 12 - Clay Stevenson

Goals Against Average: 2.17 - Clay Stevenson

Save Percentage: 0.926 - Clay Stevenson

TIP-TOP TENDERS

The Stingrays' goaltending tandem of Clay Stevenson and Tyler Wall has been one of the best in the ECHL this season. The duo is one of only two pairs of netminders that rank in the top-15 in the league for both save percentage and goals against average. Stevenson is second in the league in both categories with a 0.926 save percentage and a 2.17 goals against average along with a 12-3-3-1 record. Wall is 15th in both categories with a 0.908 save percentage and a 2.89 goals against average while posting a record of 11-7-1-0.

HOME IS NEAR

South Carolina is coming down the home stretch of their road trip that has kept them away from the North Charleston Coliseum for seven consecutive games. Through the first six games of the road series, the Stingrays are 3-2-1 after sweeping the Worcester Railers this past weekend. The conclusion of the seven-game stretch will be this Thursday in Savannah before returning home Friday to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Stingrays will head back out on the road for three more games before their longest homestand of the season ranging from February 18th to March 5th.

O'NEIL THE CONDUCTOR

Kevin O'Neil led the way for the Stingrays against Worcester this past weekend, recording five points on two goals and three assists in the three wins over the Railers. The native of Latham, NY has been a point-per-game player for South Carolina, collecting 32 points on 15 goals and 17 assists in 32 games this season. Last year was no different, tallying 10 points on six goals and four assists in 10 points. - Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





