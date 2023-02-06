Grizzlies Weekly: 6 Game Road Trip Begins Friday in Rapid City

February 6, 2023







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies begin a 6 game road trip with a 2 game series this Friday and Saturday at Rapid City. Face-off both nights will be at 7:05 pm.

Brandon Cutler scored a point in all 3 games last week vs Allen. Cutler now has a point in 8 straight games. Cutler has 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) in his last 8 games.

Tarun Fizer has a point in 6 straight games. Fizer has 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in his last 6 games. Fizer led Utah with 15 shots in 3 games last week vs Allen.

The Utah Grizzlies will host the Allen Americans for a 3 game series on February 22, 24-25. February 24th and 25th is Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend where the Grizz are wearing specialty jerseys featuring names of those impacted by cancer. Face-off all 3 evenings is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games This Week

Friday, February 10, 2023 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

Saturday, February 11, 2023 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All Times Mountain

Games Last Week

- Wednesday, February 1, 2023 - Allen 4 Utah 1 - Brandon Cutler scored Utah's lone goal 9:54 into the first period. Allen got goals from 4 different forwards. Liam Finlay had 1 goal and 1 assist for Allen. Chase Perry saved 34 of 35 for Allen. Utah's Trent Miner saved 21 of 24. Utah outshot Allen 35 to 25.

- Friday, February 3, 2023 - Allen 6 Utah 2 - Andrew Nielsen had 2 assists. Tarun Fizer and Zach Tsekos each scored for Utah. Grizz outshot Allen 34 to 30. Allen got 2 goals and 1 assist from Hank Crone. Jack Combs and Grant Hebert each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

- Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Allen 8 Utah 1 - Utah had 96 penalty minutes, which is the most in a single game in the league this season. Tyler Penner scored his 8th goal of the season in the second period. Brandon Cutler and Tarun Fizer each had 1 assist. Dylan Fitze led Utah with 6 shots.

Bear Bites: Team Notes

Utah racked up 96 penalty minutes on February 4 vs Allen. Utah is 3rd in the league in penalty minutes per game at 17.95. Utah went 8-3-1 in 12 games in January. Utah is 12-3 when scoring first. Utah is 6-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 14-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 7-3-1 in one goal games. Utah has the 2nd best penalty kill on the road this season (84 of 97, 86.6 %).

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (13): Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 19-23-1

Home record: 9-11

Road record: 10-12-1

Win percentage: .453

Streak: Lost 3

Standings Points: 39

Last 10: 6-4

Goals per game: 2.70 (24th) Goals for: 116

Goals against per game: 3.53 (21st) Goals Against: 152

Shots per game: 28.70 (26th)

Shots against per game: 34.70 (25th)

Power Play: 39 for 201 - 19.4 % (17th)

Penalty Kill: 158 for 194 - 81.4 % (Tied 12th)

Penalty Minutes: 772. 17.95 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 12-3.

Opposition Scores First: 7-18-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 7-3-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 31 47 36 2 116

Opposition 51 46 54 1 152

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Tarun Fizer/Cameron Wright (12).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (25).

Points: Nielsen (32).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+2).

PIM: Nielsen (125)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (20)

Power Play Goals: Fizer/Nielsen/Johnny Walker (5)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (15).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (147).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (23.1 %) 9 for 39.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (6)

Wins: Trent Miner (8)

Save %: Miner (.914).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.90)

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Tyler Penner (1)

Assist Streaks: Brandon Cutler (2), Tarun Fizer (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Cutler (8), Fizer (6)

Best Grizzlies Home Attendances in the 2022-2023 Season

10,397 - January 28, 2023 - RC at Utah.

7382 - January 27, 2023 - RC at Utah.

6927 - December 30, 2022 - Idaho at Utah.

6494 - December 17, 2022 - KC at Utah.

6415 - February 4, 2023 - Allen at Utah.

6349 - November 18, 2022 - Idaho at Utah.

6325 - December 28, 2022 - Idaho at Utah. - Best Grizzlies Wednesday home crowd in 10 years.

Upcoming Promotions at Maverik Center

- Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

- Friday, February 24, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Night. AFCU Friday

- Saturday, February 25, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend

- Friday, March 10, 2023 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Healthcare Appreciation Night.

Multiple Point games (2022-2023 Regular Season)

9: Andrew Nielsen

7: Cameron Wright

5: Tarun Fizer,

4: Dakota Raabe, Zach Tsekos

3: Jordan Martel, Johnny Walker.

2: Victor Bartley, Brandon Cutler, Keaton Jameson, James Shearer, Ben Tardif.

1: Dylan Fitze, Connor McDonald, Cam Strong.

