Grizzlies Weekly: 6 Game Road Trip Begins Friday in Rapid City
February 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies begin a 6 game road trip with a 2 game series this Friday and Saturday at Rapid City. Face-off both nights will be at 7:05 pm.
Brandon Cutler scored a point in all 3 games last week vs Allen. Cutler now has a point in 8 straight games. Cutler has 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) in his last 8 games.
Tarun Fizer has a point in 6 straight games. Fizer has 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in his last 6 games. Fizer led Utah with 15 shots in 3 games last week vs Allen.
The Utah Grizzlies will host the Allen Americans for a 3 game series on February 22, 24-25. February 24th and 25th is Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend where the Grizz are wearing specialty jerseys featuring names of those impacted by cancer. Face-off all 3 evenings is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Games This Week
Friday, February 10, 2023 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.
Saturday, February 11, 2023 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.
You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.
All Times Mountain
Games Last Week
- Wednesday, February 1, 2023 - Allen 4 Utah 1 - Brandon Cutler scored Utah's lone goal 9:54 into the first period. Allen got goals from 4 different forwards. Liam Finlay had 1 goal and 1 assist for Allen. Chase Perry saved 34 of 35 for Allen. Utah's Trent Miner saved 21 of 24. Utah outshot Allen 35 to 25.
- Friday, February 3, 2023 - Allen 6 Utah 2 - Andrew Nielsen had 2 assists. Tarun Fizer and Zach Tsekos each scored for Utah. Grizz outshot Allen 34 to 30. Allen got 2 goals and 1 assist from Hank Crone. Jack Combs and Grant Hebert each had 1 goal and 1 assist.
- Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Allen 8 Utah 1 - Utah had 96 penalty minutes, which is the most in a single game in the league this season. Tyler Penner scored his 8th goal of the season in the second period. Brandon Cutler and Tarun Fizer each had 1 assist. Dylan Fitze led Utah with 6 shots.
Bear Bites: Team Notes
Utah racked up 96 penalty minutes on February 4 vs Allen. Utah is 3rd in the league in penalty minutes per game at 17.95. Utah went 8-3-1 in 12 games in January. Utah is 12-3 when scoring first. Utah is 6-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 14-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 7-3-1 in one goal games. Utah has the 2nd best penalty kill on the road this season (84 of 97, 86.6 %).
Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster
Forwards (13): Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.
Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.
Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.
2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)
Overall record: 19-23-1
Home record: 9-11
Road record: 10-12-1
Win percentage: .453
Streak: Lost 3
Standings Points: 39
Last 10: 6-4
Goals per game: 2.70 (24th) Goals for: 116
Goals against per game: 3.53 (21st) Goals Against: 152
Shots per game: 28.70 (26th)
Shots against per game: 34.70 (25th)
Power Play: 39 for 201 - 19.4 % (17th)
Penalty Kill: 158 for 194 - 81.4 % (Tied 12th)
Penalty Minutes: 772. 17.95 per game.
Shorthanded Goals: 3.
Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.
Record When Scoring First: 12-3.
Opposition Scores First: 7-18-1.
Record in One Goal Games: 7-3-1.
SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL
Utah Grizzlies 31 47 36 2 116
Opposition 51 46 54 1 152
Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)
Goals: Tarun Fizer/Cameron Wright (12).
Assists: Andrew Nielsen (25).
Points: Nielsen (32).
Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+2).
PIM: Nielsen (125)
Power Play Points: Nielsen (20)
Power Play Goals: Fizer/Nielsen/Johnny Walker (5)
Power Play Assists: Nielsen (15).
Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (147).
Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (23.1 %) 9 for 39.
Game Winning Goals: Wright (6)
Wins: Trent Miner (8)
Save %: Miner (.914).
Goals Against Average: Miner (2.90)
Active Streaks
Goal Streaks: Tyler Penner (1)
Assist Streaks: Brandon Cutler (2), Tarun Fizer (1)
Point Streaks of 2 or more: Cutler (8), Fizer (6)
Best Grizzlies Home Attendances in the 2022-2023 Season
10,397 - January 28, 2023 - RC at Utah.
7382 - January 27, 2023 - RC at Utah.
6927 - December 30, 2022 - Idaho at Utah.
6494 - December 17, 2022 - KC at Utah.
6415 - February 4, 2023 - Allen at Utah.
6349 - November 18, 2022 - Idaho at Utah.
6325 - December 28, 2022 - Idaho at Utah. - Best Grizzlies Wednesday home crowd in 10 years.
Upcoming Promotions at Maverik Center
- Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.
- Friday, February 24, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Night. AFCU Friday
- Saturday, February 25, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend
- Friday, March 10, 2023 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Healthcare Appreciation Night.
Multiple Point games (2022-2023 Regular Season)
9: Andrew Nielsen
7: Cameron Wright
5: Tarun Fizer,
4: Dakota Raabe, Zach Tsekos
3: Jordan Martel, Johnny Walker.
2: Victor Bartley, Brandon Cutler, Keaton Jameson, James Shearer, Ben Tardif.
1: Dylan Fitze, Connor McDonald, Cam Strong.
