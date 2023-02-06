ECHL Transactions - February 6
February 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 6, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Trois-Rivières:
Loic Jarry, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brock Higgs, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nolan Sheeran, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve
Delete Jarrod Gourley, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Cliff Watson, D recalled by Rockford
Kalamazoo:
Add Hunter Vorva, G returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy McKenna, F placed on reserve
Add Shane Starrett, G assigned by Coachella Valley [1/30]
Delete Shane Starrett, G loaned to Coachella Valley [1/30]
Reading:
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Tulsa:
Delete Michael Farren, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)
