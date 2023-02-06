ECHL Transactions - February 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 6, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

Loic Jarry, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brock Higgs, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nolan Sheeran, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve

Delete Jarrod Gourley, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Cliff Watson, D recalled by Rockford

Kalamazoo:

Add Hunter Vorva, G returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy McKenna, F placed on reserve

Add Shane Starrett, G assigned by Coachella Valley [1/30]

Delete Shane Starrett, G loaned to Coachella Valley [1/30]

Reading:

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Tulsa:

Delete Michael Farren, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)

