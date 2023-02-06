Thunder Weekly, February 6, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home this past weekend to host Rapid City. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Saturday, February 4

Rapid City at Wichita, 6-2 W

Sunday, February 5

Rapid City at Wichita, 6-3 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, February 7

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 10

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. QuikTrip Buy In Night and Toyota Community Night. Buy Tickets HERE.

Saturday, February 11

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 18-6-2-0

AWAY: 7-10-1-0

OVERALL: 25-16-3-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 53 points, .602 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, Michal Stinil, 22

Assists: Brayden Watts, Michal Stinil, 31

Points: Brayden Watts, Michal Stinil, 53

+/-: Cole MacDonald, +13

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 89

MILESTONES - Head Coach Bruce Ramsay is nearing another big milestone. He's just one win away from reaching 500 in his pro career.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates netted his first pro hat trick and had a career-high five points on Saturday night. He added a goal on Sunday. Bates has seven points over his last three games.

BOOTS - Evan Buitenhuis went 2-0-0 over the weekend, stopping 93 of 98 shots he faced. He has seen 30 or more shots in eight-straight starts. Buitenhuis lowered his goals-against average to 2.85 and save percentage to .923.

CAREER-HIGH - Jay Dickman had a career-high five points on Sunday. He had two goals and three helpers. Dickman finished with six points over the weekend.

BUCKEYE - Quinn Preston returned to the lineup on Sunday and had a career game. He tallied a goal and three assists. The rookie forward is eighth in the league in points for rookies with 38.

TEAM -LEAD - Michal Stinil pulled into a tie for the team-lead in goals (22), assists (31) and points (53). He recorded his fifth multi-goal game on Sunday afternoon. Stinil is tied for third in the league in goals and tied for fourth in points.

FIVE - Brett Van Os also had a career-high over the weekend. He tallied a goal and three assists on Saturday night. Van Os has five points in his last two games.

FIRSTS - Kyle Rhodes scored twice on Saturday against his former team. It was his first two goals of the season and his first multi-goal game of his career. He also had an assist, giving him a career-high three points in a game.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is fourth in minutes played (1,619) and second in saves (919)...Mark Liwiski is third for rookies with 89 penalty minutes...Cole MacDonald is sixth among defenseman with 29 points...Wichita is 18-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-5-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 20-12-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

