Walleye Weekly

Overall Record: 24-15-4-2, 3rd Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 3 vs. Kansas City (5-1 Win)

February 4 at Cincinnati (5-4 SO Loss)

February 5 vs. Wheeling (4-0 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 8 at Wheeling at 7:10 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

February 10 vs. Iowa at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 11 vs. at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Five of six points: With wins over Kansas City and Wheeling this past weekend plus a shootout loss at Cincinnati, the Walleye gather up five of a possible six points available for the week. Since the start of January, Toledo has posted a 12-3-1 record. Since the calendar year began the Walleye have collected at least two wins each week.

Third no-no for the Walleye goaltending: John Lethemon picked up a 40-save shutout victory on Sunday against the Wheeling Nailers, his second shutout in three starts (6-0 over Kalamazoo on January 28). It was also the third shutout for Walleye goaltending since January 21 when Sebastian Cossa blanked Iowa 5-0 on January 21. Lethemon continues to roll, winning seven straight starts allowing a total of just six goals. His goals against average in that span is 0.84 with a save percentage of .971. His overall goals against of 2.35 ranks third among all ECHL goaltenders.

Home away from home: Toledo had its season-high seven game road winning streak snapped on Saturday in Cincinnati. However, by making it past regulation, the Walleye are 7-0-2 in their last nine road games. That ties the longest road unbeaten streak in Walleye history matching the 2014-215 team that also went nine straight unbeaten in regulation from December 14, 2014 to January 31, 2015.

Offense has hit its stride: Since January 1, Toledo has scored 70 goals in 16 games for an average of 4.375 goals per game. Only three times in that span has Toledo been held to less than four goals in a game. The hot stretch has the Walleye ranking tenth in the ECHL in goal scoring at 3.42 goals per game.

Three game week ahead: Toledo has one road game this week and that is Wednesday in Wheeling. The Walleye just bested the Nailers Sunday but are 3-3-2 against Wheeling this campaign. Friday and Saturday are back-to-back home tilts for the Walleye as Friday they host Kalamazoo and Saturday the Iowa Heartlanders will make their first visit to Toledo. The Walleye own a 5-3-1 record against the Wings and a perfect 3-0-0 against Iowa.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Kirill Tyutyayev (1 goal - 5 assists = 6 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .986 save %)

