Komets Sign Three, Training Camp Opens Monday

January 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets will begin their 69th training camp Monday, February 1st at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The team also announced that forwards Nolan LaPorte, Travis Howe and defenseman John Coughlin have agreed to terms for the upcoming season. Forward Mason Bergh has announced his retirement. The Komets now have 25 players under contract for the upcoming season that will start on February 12th when the team travels to Wheeling. The home portion of the season will begin with a three game set against the Nailers February 19th - 21st at the Coliseum.

LaPorte, 28, played in Europe last season with the Glasgow Clan of the EIHL. Before heading overseas, the forward played three seasons in the ECHL with Atlanta, Florida and Quad City. The Chicago, Illinois native scored 19 goals, coupled with 19 assists and 107 penalty minutes during the 2018-2019 season with the Gladiators. Before turning pro, LaPorte played four seasons at Western Michigan University.

"Nolan is a very mature player that plays the type of game every Komets fan comes to expect. He is capable of putting up points, scoring goals, and dropping the mitts when he needs to," said Komets Head Coach Ben Boudreau. This is the type of player we need to have up and down the lineup and we are happy to welcome Nolan to the group."

Howe, 26, will be entering his sixth season as a pro. The 6'4 forward has racked up 916 penalty minutes in 201 professional games, with a career high of 234 penalty minutes during the 2016-2017 season with the Utah Grizzles. Howe spent the last two seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

"Travis has a defined history in this league of being an extremely tough player, one that plays his role well," said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. He can also play the game for his size his presence in the lineup garners the attention of the opposition. Travis is a team first guy, extremely popular off and on the ice, after losing a player like Kyle Hass, we feel Travis will be a great fit."

Coughlin, 25, skated nine games with Cincinnati last year season. Before joining the Cyclones, the 6'3 defenseman played a career high 47 games with Norfolk amassing totals of nine goals, eight assists, and 42 penalty minutes.

Forward Mason Bergh has announced his retirement after signing with the Komets in July. The 25-year- old split last season with the Komets and the Ontario Reign of the AHL. The forward scored 10 goals in 29 games with the Komets.

Tickets now on sale-- Tickets for the first 10 home games are on-sale now to season ticket holders in good standing. Ticket sales for the general public go on sale Monday, February 1st. at 10 a.m. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

