Goaltender Taran Kozun Dealt to Rapid City

January 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have traded goaltender Taran Kozun to the Rapid City Rush for future considerations.

Kozun, 26, signed with Indy on January 20, appearing in his first game in a Fuel uniform on January 23 where he stopped 43 of 41 shots earning the Fuel the win over the Tulsa Oilers. The native of Nipawin, Saskatchewan has appeared in a total of 11 ECHL games with the Kansas City Mavericks, Manchester Monarchs, Utah Grizzlies and Indy Fuel. Through 11 games, Kozun has registered a 3.06 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Prior to signing with the Mavericks ahead of the 2020-21 season, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound goaltender played three seasons for the University of Saskatchewan (USports) earning a .921 save percentage and a 1.89 goals-against average. Before turning pro, Kozun played four seasons in the WHL with the Kamloops Blazers and Seattle Thunderbirds, earning the 2014-15 Del Wilson Trophy as the WHL's top goaltender.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.