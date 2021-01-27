ECHL Transactions - January 27
January 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 27, 2021:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Allen:
Mason Bergh, F (from Fort Wayne)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Add Matt Ginn, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete James Olender, G released as EBUG
Kansas City:
Add Sean Romeo, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Joel Rumpel, G loaned to Iowa
Rapid City:
Add Taran Kozun, G added to active roster (traded from Indy)
South Carolina:
Add Daniel Fritz, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Daniel Fritz, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Conlan Keenan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wichita:
Add Hayden Lavigne, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Sean Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)
Delete Dakota McDonald, G released as EBUG
