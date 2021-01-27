ECHL Transactions - January 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 27, 2021:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Allen:

Mason Bergh, F (from Fort Wayne)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Add Matt Ginn, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete James Olender, G released as EBUG

Kansas City:

Add Sean Romeo, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Joel Rumpel, G loaned to Iowa

Rapid City:

Add Taran Kozun, G added to active roster (traded from Indy)

South Carolina:

Add Daniel Fritz, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Daniel Fritz, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Conlan Keenan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wichita:

Add Hayden Lavigne, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Sean Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)

Delete Dakota McDonald, G released as EBUG

