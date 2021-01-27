Blades Back to the Ice against Bears

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (10-4-0-0) gear up to meet the Orlando Solar Bears (6-5-1-0) for the eighth time this season. The Blades are 5-2-0-0 against the Bears so far in the 2020-21 campaign.

Nobody is hotter for the Everblades than captain John McCarron. McCarron put up two goals and two assists on Jan. 16 at Orlando, and then posted a goal and an assist the next night on Jan. 17 at the Amway Center.

The Blades have signed four new forwards since the last time the team skated in an ECHL contest. Marcus Vela, Mason Mitchell, Evan Neugold, and Alec Marsh all joined the Everblades within the past two weeks.

Throughout the season series, Michael Huntebrinker leads all skaters on both teams with 10 points (6g-4a) in seven games. Aaron Luchuk leads Orlando offensively with six points (2g-4a) in the season series.

The Everblades home game this Friday, Jan. 29 against South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. is presented by St. Matthew's House. Representatives from St. Matthew's House will be on hand to accept canned goods and household item donations. 239 Fridays are back! For this Friday's game, purchase two Premium Level seats, two Molly Moo's Ice Creams and two Autographed Season Programs for just $39! Visit online at www.FloridaEverblades.com/239. Also, kids eat FREE with the purchase of an adult entrée at the newly renovated Breakaway Sports Pub, located inside Hertz Arena! For tickets to the January 29 game, click HERE.

This Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m., Florida hosts South Carolina at Hertz Arena and the game is presented by St. Matthew's House. Representatives from St. Matthew's House will be on hand to accept canned goods and household item donations. Enjoy Live Music outside Hertz Arena from 5:00-7:00 p.m.! For tickets to the January 30 game, click HERE.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

GAME PROMOTIONS: Enjoy Hump Day Deals at Wednesday's game! $3 Beer, $3 Wine, $3 Hot Dogs and $4 New Amsterdam and Pink Whitney Vodka!

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on the Everblades Broadcast Network at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com. In addition, some Blades Broadcasts can be heard on 99.3 ESPN or online at www.993espn.com.

