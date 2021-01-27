Blades Earn Win in Return to Play

January 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (11-4-0-0) toppled the Orlando Solar Bears (6-6-1-0) by a score of 3-0 at Hertz Arena on Wednesday night. With the victory, Florida moves to 6-2-0-0 against Orlando on the year, and 6-1-0-0 at home.

FIRST STAR: Devin Cooley - shutout, 35 saves

SECOND STAR: Michael Huntebrinker - goal, assist, +2

THIRD STAR: Alec Marsh - goal, +2

Rookie goaltender Devin Cooley stole the show by recording his first professional shutout. The Denver University product stopped all 35 Orlando shots, and helped keep the Solar Bears scoreless on five power-play chances. With the victory, Cooley moves to 3-3-0-0 in his first professional season.

New forward Alec Marsh made a statement in his first game with the Everblades. Early in the second period, the Bridgewater, NJ native forced a turnover at the Florida blue line and created a clean breakaway. One-on-one with Orlando goaltender Garret Sparks, Marsh pulled the puck to his forehand and tucked it around Sparks' pad to give the Blades a 1-0 lead (2:30).

The Blades struck again midway through the second period when forward Michael Huntebrinker tapped in a Michael Downing slap-pass (10:36). The tally marked Huntebrinker's eighth of the season, and the forward now holds sole ownership of the points lead in the ECHL with 17.

Forward Levko Koper hit the empty net for Florida late in the final for the Everblades' third goal (18:29).

The Everblades home game this Friday, Jan. 29 against South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. is presented by St. Matthew's House. Representatives from St. Matthew's House will be on hand to accept canned goods and household item donations. 239 Fridays are back! For this Friday's game, purchase two Premium Level seats, two Molly Moo's Ice Creams and two Autographed Season Programs for just $39! Visit online at www.FloridaEverblades.com/239 Also, kids eat FREE with the purchase of an adult entrée at the newly renovated Breakaway Sports Pub, located inside Hertz Arena! For tickets to the January 29 game, click HERE.

This Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m., Florida hosts South Carolina at Hertz Arena and the game is presented by St. Matthew's House. Representatives from St. Matthew's House will be on hand to accept canned goods and household item donations. Enjoy Live Music outside Hertz Arena from 5:00-7:00 p.m.! For tickets to the January 30 game, click HERE.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.