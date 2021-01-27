Wichita Adds Former Wolverine Lavigne

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of goaltender Hayden Lavigne (lah-VEEN).

Lavigne, 24, is in his first year as a pro. A native of Brampton, Ontario, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound netminder played four seasons at the University of Michigan. He signed with Rapid City this past fall and ended up with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Birmingham Bulls. He's appeared in four games so far this season for the Bulls, going 2-2-0 with a 3.44 goals-against and a .887 save percentage.

At Michigan, he went 31-26-7 in 67 career games for the Wolverines, recording 6 shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. His best year of his college career came during his sophomore campaign in 2017-18, going 18-11-3 with a 2.81 goals-against average, .908 save percentage, 3 shutouts and earned Big Ten Honorable Mention honors.

