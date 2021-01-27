Glads' "Aim High" Scholarship is Back in '21

DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators and the Atlanta Gladiators Foundation have announced the renewal of their "Aim High" Scholarship with the Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation in 2021. The $1,000 fund will be awarded to Gwinnett County Public School high school senior recipients for assistance as they embark on their collegiate journey.

The team will be raising the funds for the "Aim High" Scholarship during the Kroger Glads365 Replay on Tuesday, February 2nd. On the Atlanta Gladiators' Facebook page that evening, the organization will replay last season's Teddy Bear Toss game from February 1st, 2020. The goal will be to promote the scholarship initiative and raise a minimum of $1,000 for the cause.

"In a year where our reach may be limited, it is important to reaffirm our position in the community," said Gladiators team president Jerry James. "I cannot think of a better way to convey our sense of duty in Gwinnett County than helping high school seniors get a leg up in their college careers." The Gladiators' corporate partner Wayback Burgers is also excited to join this endeavor and provide access to higher education for the community.

"The "Aim High" Scholarship is an excellent example of a community partner taking a personal interest in the next generation.", expressed Kelly Herndon Patterson, Executive Director of Gwinnett County Public Schools. "Established in 2017, this scholarship rewards students with need who have expressed a desire to pursue a profession in sports medicine, sports management, entertainment, event planning, or a related field. This is a fun scholarship to award, and we applaud the commitment shown year after year by the Gladiators organization."

Once the funds are raised, an event to be determined later this spring will announce the winner(s) of the "Aim High" Scholarship. Stay tuned to atlantagladiators.com and the Atlanta Gladiators' social media channels for the latest on their initiatives in the community.

