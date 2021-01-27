Forward Campagna Signs with Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Wednesday that forward J.C. Campagna has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Campagna, 27, skated with the Norfolk Admirals last season, where he notched 28 points (13g-15a) in 43 appearances. The Dallas, Texas native has played in 167 ECHL games since his first appearance in 2016-17 with the Adirondack Thunder. Since then, he has skated with the Orlando Solar Bears, Wheeling Nailers, Allen Americans, and Fort Wayne Komets.

Before turning pro, the 6-foot-4, 205 pound forward played for St. Thomas University and the University of Prince Edward Island for three years in Canada.

