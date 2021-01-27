Stingrays Sign Defenseman Daniel Fritz

January 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced Wednesday that defenseman Daniel Fritz has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Fritz, 25, has appeared in eight games to begin his rookie pro season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), posting two assists. The blueliner completed his collegiate career at Utica College last season where he totaled 39 points on 11 goals and 28 assists in just 29 games.

At the conclusion of his senior year, he was named Defenseman of the Year by the United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC) and was also chosen for the All-USCHO First Team and the ACHA/CCM Division III All-America team. He ranked as the highest scoring defender in all of Division III hockey, averaging 1.34 points per game.

Fritz finished his career tied for the most career points by a Utica defenseman (82) with 20 goals and 62 assists in 84 games over three seasons.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound defender played junior hockey for the Coquitlam Express in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), as well as the Tri-City Storm and Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

A native of Harwood, Md., Fritz earned Defensive MVP honors during 2014-15 with Coquitlam where he led all defenders on the team with 38 points. Fritz also played three years of hockey at Canterbury Prep., earning MVP and All-New England Prep Team accolades in 2013.

South Carolina returns to action on Friday for a matchup with the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena that will begin a three-game stretch in the Sunshine State. Friday's contest is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.