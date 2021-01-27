Greenville Signs Goaltender Matt Ginn

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have signed goaltender Matt Ginn to Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Ginn is entering his sixth professional hockey season and brings 97 career ECHL games to Greenville.

Ginn, 29, played his previous two seasons overseas in the United Kingdom for the EIHL's Manchester Storm. In the UK, Ginn appeared in 108 games and totaled a 45-61-0 record, 3.08 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. Last season, the Lindsay, Ontario native produced career-numbers with a 2.84 goals-against average and .921 save percentage en route to earning EIHL All-Star Second Team.

"It's great to have Matt here in Greenville and we really appreciate him arriving on short notice," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "I know his goaltending well from many games over in the UK the last two seasons, where he was a stand out performer for Manchester. Matt is incredibly consistent and I've also heard nothing but great things about him character wise from a number of close contacts."

Ginn turned pro in 2014-15 and produced stellar numbers with the Florida Everblades. In his first seven appearances, the 5-foot-11, 176-pound frame registered a sparking 5-1-1 record, 2.12 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. In the next three seasons, Ginn totaled 90 games with the Atlanta Gladiators.

The netminder attended Holy Cross from 2011-2015 and was named to the NCAA (AHA) All-Rookie Team in 2011-12. In his 2014-15 senior season, Ginn earned NCAA (AHA) First Team All-Star honors.

