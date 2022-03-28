Komets Home Win Streak Stands at Seven

Fort Wayne, IN - With a win over rival Wheeling on Sunday, the Komets home winning streak at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has now reached seven games. The Komets also swept the week, winning games over Iowa, Indy and Kalamazoo. With a record of 35-20-6-1, 77 points, the team is in second place in the Central Division, 10 points behind first place Toledo and eight points up on third place Wheeling. 10 games remain in the regular season.

Last week's results

Wed. 3/23 at Iowa FW 4 - IW 2 W

Fri. 3/25 at Indy FW 5 - Indy 2 W

Sat. 3/26 vs Kalamazoo FW 5 - KAL 4 OTW

Sun. 3/27 vs Wheeling FW 7 - WHL 3 W

About last week - Wednesday, the Komets traveled to Iowa for the final time during the regular season. After a scoreless first period, Anthony Petruzzelli would break the deadlock at 8:24 of the second period with an unassisted goal. Lynden McCallum would strike just :55 later with his 13th of the season. Iowa would cut the lead in half at 17:08, but the Komets would answer when Will Graber scored on the power play at 18:10, with assists from Zach Pochiro and Kellen Jones. With the score 3-1, Iowa would again pull within one with a goal at 2:56 of the third period. The scoring would conclude with defenseman Blake Siebenaler netting an insurance goal at 10:45 to give the Komets a 4-2 win. Sam Harvey would grab the win, making 16 saves. The Komets outshot the Heartlanders 43-18.

The Komets made their final trip to the state capital, clashing against the Indy Fuel on Friday night and coming away with a 5-2 win. After taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the first period, the Komets would cruise to victory with the game being highlighted by Will Graber's hat trick. Shawn Boudrias and Anthony Petruzzelli would also net markers, while Connor Jones and Zach Pochiro collected two assists each. Former Komet, Justin Kapelmaster, would start in goal for Indy, but was chased after giving up three goals on 10 shots. Sam Harvey would claim the win, stopping 27 of 29 shots. The Komets held Indy to 1 of 7 on the power play.

Saturday night at the Coliseum, Kalamazoo got out to a quick two-goal lead after the first period. The Wings would add to their lead just :20 into the second period when Jake Slaker took the puck off the stick of Komet goaltender Mario Culina and fed Tanner Sorenson who scored easily. Connor Jones and Lynden McCallum would score goals to pull the Komets within one, but the Wings would strike again with :15 remaining in the period to take a 4-2 lead into the third. Kalamazoo was able to fend off the Komets until Mario Culina was pulled for an extra skater and Will Graber would net his 21st of the season with 1:19 remaining to make it 4-3. After the ensuing faceoff at center ice, the Komets would once again work with an empty net and extra attacker, as Will Graber would strike again just :25 later to tie the game. The two teams would need overtime to decide the contest. In extra time, Oliver Cooper would give the Komets the improbable come-from-behind win with his 14th goal of the season at 2:47. Mario Culina would get the win as the Komets outshot the Wings 44-24.

On Sunday, the week would conclude with a 7-3 win at the Coliseum over Wheeling. Tyler Busch and Conner Jones would give the Komets an early 2-0 lead after the first period. Zach Pochiro would start the scoring in the second period with a power-play goal at 1:44. The tally from Pochiro would chase Wheeling's starting goaltender Brandon Claeys from the game after just 10 shots. With former Komet Louis-Phillip Guindon in goal, the Nailers would mount a comeback with two goals in the period. The Komets would counter with goals from Kellen Jones, Connor Jones, and rookie Kylor Wall to make it 6-2 after two periods of play. In the third, while skating short-handed, Busch would score his second of the game just 1:45 into the period with assists from both of the Jones brothers. Kellen Jones would finish with five assists. The Komets were outshot 41-24, as Sam Harvey would take home the win.

Komet streaks- The Komets have won seven straight home games. Will Graber has points over the last 10 home games (6g, 17a). Zach Pochiro has points over the last six games (3g, 8a). Willie Corrin has assists in seven straight road games.

Special K's- The Komets scored four power-play goals on 13 chances. The team skated short-handed 22 times, surrendering four goals.

Komet leaders -

POINTS: Will Graber 75

GOALS: Anthony Petruzzelli 23

ASSISTS: Will Graber 53

PP GOALS: Anthony Petruzzelli, Connor Corcoran 8

SH GOALS: Oliver Cooper 4

GW GOALS: Shawn Boudrias, Will Graber, Kellen Jones 4

SHOTS: Will Graber 147

PIM: Oliver Cooper 88

+/- : Will Graber 35

Icing the puck Sam Harvey's 16 saves on Wednesday in Iowa was the fewest saves in a win since Bailey Brkin blanked the Heartlanders on New Year's Eve with 14. Will Graber's hat trick Friday night in Indy was the third of the season for the Komets and first on the road since Brandon Hawkins on March 31, 2021, at Indy. Mario Culina's start in goal Saturday was his first since February 19th. Sam Harvey started nine straight games (3/4-3/25). Sunday's win versus Wheeling was the fifth time this season the Komets scored seven or more goals in a game. The team is 10-1-1 in March, the best month since December 2017 when the club went 12-2-0. Sam Harvey's 20 saves in the first period Sunday was the most in one period this season. Kellen Jones' five assists in Sunday's win was the most in one game since Shawn Szydlowski in an 8-2 win at Alaska on March 12, 2016. The last time a Komet have five assists at home was Eric Faille on March 21, 2015, in a 6-4 win versus Missouri. The record for most assists in a game (6) was set March 4, 1962, by Len Thornson in an 11-3 win at the Coliseum versus Indianapolis. The feat was matched on March 18, 1962, by Reggie Primeau during an 11-5 win at Indianapolis. The Komets have chased the opposing starting goaltender five times this season. Both Kalamazoo and Wheeling are winless at the Coliseum after nine tries. Will Graber leads the league in scoring with 75 points (49gp, 22g, 53a). Graber is attempting to be the first Komet to claim the scoring title since Shawn Szydlowski during the 2017-2018 season (64gp, 31g, 48a, 79pt). The Komets lead the league in goals scored with 236. The club also has the second-most home wins in the league with 22.

This week-The Komets host Wheeling on Wednesday before traveling to Toledo on Friday. Kalamazoo returns to the Coliseum on Saturday, before a game at Wheeling on Sunday.

Upcoming Promotions

Spring Break Special, Saturday, April 2nd - Get tickets to the Komets vs Kalamazoo Wings for just $10 with this ONLINE ONLY offer. The offer ends on Thursday, March 31, or until seats are gone! Visit https://www.komets.com/en/promotions to purchase tickets.

Season Ticket Exchange Night, Wednesday, April 6th -- Recycle your unused Season Tickets for an extra ticket to the game. Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to exchange.

Blue's Clues and You Night, Friday, April 8th - Komets will wear special Blues Clues jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game to help support The Boys & Girls Club and The Blue Bucket Brigade. Kids under 12 can get a FREE TICKET to this game with our Kids Seat Free offer. Visit https://www.komets.com/en/promotions to purchase tickets.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

