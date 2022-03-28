Toledo Walleye Weekly

March 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 42-17-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 21 at Tulsa (2-1 Win)

March 25 vs. Allen (4-3 Loss)

March 26 vs. Allen (6-5 OTW)

March 27 vs. Allen (4-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 1 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 2 vs. Indy at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 3 vs. Kalamazoo at 5:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, March 28 through Sunday, April 3)

Monday, March 28 - No Practice

Tuesday, March 29 - No Practice

Wednesday, March 30 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, March 31 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, April 1 - Game vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 - Game vs. Indy at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, April 3 - Game vs. Kalamazoo at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Checkmark for the postseason: By collecting its ECHL leading 42nd win on Sunday, the Toledo Walleye became the first team in the ECHL this year to secure a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. It also marks the sixth consecutive season that the team will be participating in the postseason which is the longest streak in Walleye history.

Pack that barn: Toledo picked up a pair of sellouts over the weekend, giving the team 16 on the season. In total for the three games, the Walleye saw 22,323 fans inside the Huntington Center for the three game series against Allen. For the season, Toledo sits atop the ECHL with an average attendance of 7,339 per contest.

Overtime is alright with us: The Walleye did it again in overtime with a 6-5 win over Allen on Saturday night. It was the eighth time this year the Walleye have won a game in overtime against only one loss. That is tied with Wheeling for the most overtime wins this season.

Hawkins runs the ship: Forward Brandon Hawkins dominated over the weekend with eight points (4G, 4A) in the three games vs. Allen. Hawkins has 50 points (23G, 27A) over his last 36 games. His torrid stretch has him second on the Walleye in scoring with 52 points in 42 total games played.

Back to the Central Division: After ten straight games against foes from the Mountain Division, the Walleye return to its roots and the Central Division for the final 10 games of the regular season. Friday night, Fort Wayne visits the Huntington Center. Toledo is 6-4-0 against their arch-rivals this season. Saturday is Indy's turn to visit with the Walleye owning a 7-1-0 record this year against the Fuel. To wrap up the weekend Kalamazoo visits the downtown gem with Toledo's season mark sitting at 3-2-1 against the KWings.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (4 goals - 4 assists = 8 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Billy Christopoulos (2-1-0, 3.29 GAA, .888 save %)

