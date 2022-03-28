K-Wings Weekly - Week 23

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, play the Iowa Heartlanders at home on Wednesday, March 30, before playing two games on the road this weekend. First, the K-Wings head to Fort Wayne on Saturday, April 2, and then they finish the week against the Toledo Walleye on Sunday, April 3.

The K-Wings went 1-2-1-0 (0-4, 1-4, 4-5 F/OT, 5-2) over the past week, and finished 5-2-1-0 after consecutive weeks of four games in five days. Kalamazoo's now earned points in nine of its last 12 games.

After two tough losses to start last week, Kalamazoo came back with a strong effort in Fort Wayne on Saturday. Despite the overtime loss to the Komets, the K-Wings were the aggressors for most of the hockey game and used that momentum to drub the Indy Fuel (5-2) on Sunday.

With a Kalamazoo win on Wednesday, and a Wheeling loss to Fort Wayne, the K-Wings will be tied with the Nailers for the No. 4 ranking in the Central Division.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

One of the three K-Wings games this week is at Wings Event Center.

Wednesday, March 30 versus Iowa is '2-6-9 Night' and a 'Winning Weekday' at Wings Event Center. Come enjoy $2 beers and sodas, $6 wing baskets and attend the game for just $9. Also, if the K-Wings win, you win! Just return your ticket stub to the Box Office for a free ticket to the next mid-week game (*Winning Weekday tickets must be redeemed one-half hour following the conclusion of the hockey game).

RESULTS

Wednesday, Mar. 23 - Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 0 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI)|Box Score

>> One minute and 18 seconds was all the time Cincinnati needed to put this one away, as the Cyclones scored three goals between the 4:17 mark and the 5:35 mark of the first period. Kalamazoo was able to win the shot total in the second period (12-11), but Cincinnati starting goaltender Sean Bonar (10-7-0-0) stopped all 29 K-Wings shots in the game, earning his first shutout of the season. The Wings didn't connect on their only two power play opportunities in the second period, and the Cyclones scored on the only Kalamazoo penalty assessed in the third. Trevor Gorsuch made 37 saves in the loss.

Friday, Mar. 25 - Kalamazoo 1, Wheeling 4 (WesBanco Arena - Wheeling, WV) |Box Score

>> It took just a 1:28 for the Nailers to crack the scoreboard, and they scored two more goals in the second to take control the rest of the way out. Kalamazoo's lone bright spot came in the first via the shorthanded goal by Erik Bradford (16) to tie the game 1-1 at the 7:15 mark. K-Wings defenseman Jeremy Masella (3) stood up the Wheeling power play on a zone entry, slinging Tanner Sorenson (31) and Bradford in all alone for the score. Wheeling added its fourth goal in the third to round out the scoring on the night. Trevor Gorsuch made 32 saves in the loss.

Saturday, Mar. 26 - Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 5 F/OT (Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN) |Box Score

>> The first goal of the game came off the stick of defenseman Ryan Cook (2) at the 1:17 mark. Cook wristed his first shot as a K-Wing into the back of the net from about four feet inside the blue line. Then Erik Bradford (17) scored from the left circle on the power play at the 9:20 mark to put the K-Wings up 2-0 heading into the second period. The K-Wings went up 3-0 on the first shift of the second, as Jake Slaker (17) caused the Komets goaltender to turn the puck over on a dump in. Slaker immediately found Tanner Sorenson (17) on the doorstep for the wide open goal. The Komets got on the board at the 10:18 mark of the second, scoring twice in 2:31 to pull within one. Slaker (13) notched his third point of the night, scoring the K-Wings fourth goal with 15 seconds remaining in the second frame. Jake Kielly was stout in net for Kalamazoo throughout, making 39 saves in the OT loss. With the extra attacker on the ice, Will Graber (21,22), scored two goals for Fort Wayne in 25 seconds - starting at the 18:41 mark - and the Komets completed the come from behind win at the 2:47 mark of overtime.

Sunday, Mar. 27 - Kalamazoo 5, Indy 2 (Indiana Farmers Coliseum - Indianapolis, IN) |Box Score

>> Tanner Sorenson (18) netted the first K-Wings goal of the game, tying the score 1-1 at the 18:05 mark of the first period. Kalamazoo forward Matheson Iacopelli (16, 17) tied and surpassed a career high in goals with two on the power play in the second period. First, Iacopelli knotted the game 2-2 with his first goal at the 10:32 mark of the second period. Iacopelli then scored the game-winner from the right circle at the 18:32 mark to cap the K-Wings perfect night on the power play. Sorenson (19) added an unassisted insurance goal at the 16:05 mark of the third. Finally, Erik Bradford (18) scored the empty net goal to put the exclamation point on the victory. Trevor Gorsuch locked down the crease with 36 saves, propelling the K-Wings to the road win.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Mar. 30 - Iowa AT Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EDT - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Apr. 2 - Kalamazoo AT Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m. EDT - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne, IN)

Sunday, Apr. 3 - Kalamazoo AT Toledo, 5:15 p.m. EDT - Huntington Center (Huntington, OH)

ON THE MOVE

3/23 - Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc was recalled from his loan to Kalamazoo by Cleveland (AHL)

FAST FACTS

- Forward Anthony Collins played in his 400th ECHL game versus the Indy Fuel on Sunday

- Forward Matheson Iacopelli established a new career high in regular season goals scored (17) with his second power play goal on Sunday

- Defenseman Eric Kattelus earned his 300th career ECHL point with an assist on Iacopelli's first power play goal versus the Indy Fuel on Sunday

TEAM TRENDS

- 18-1-1 when leading after two periods

- 17-3-1 when leading after one period

- 11-4 in games tied after two periods

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 50 - Tanner Sorenson

GOAL: 25 - Logan Lambdin

ASSISTS: 31 - Tanner Sorenson

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Andrew DeBrincat

PIMS: 93 - Anthony Collins

PP GOALS: 10 - Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 5 - Erik Bradford

GW GOALS: 4 - Justin Taylor

SHOTS: 170 - Tanner Sorenson

WINS: 20 - Trevor Gorsuch

GAA: 3.05 - Jet Greaves*

SAVE %: .907 - Jet Greaves*

* Currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** Currently with Columbus (NHL)

*** Currently with Iowa (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 3/11 (27.3%)

This Season - 41/206 (19.9%) - No. 13 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 7/10 (70.0%)

This Season - 135/186 (72.6%) - No. 27 in the ECHL

