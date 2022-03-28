Solar Bears to Host Equipment Sale

March 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the team will host an equipment sale on Saturday, April 2 from 1-6 p.m. within the GEICO Garage, prior to that evening's Solar Bears game against the South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

The equipment sale will be located on the first floor of the GEICO Garage, and fans wishing to attend the equipment sale must have a ticket for that evening's Solar Bears vs. Stingrays game.

Solar Bears season ticket members will also have the added benefit of an exclusive access window for the equipment sale from 12-12:30 p.m.

Among the items available for sale are sticks, skates, steel, gloves, helmets, pants, goaltender equipment, team apparel and jerseys, including game-worn and practice jerseys. All items are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Purchases must be made with credit card only. No cash or checks will be accepted. All sales made at the Solar Bears' equipment sale are final.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears head out on the road to begin a home-and-home series with the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. Orlando returns home to host the Stingrays on Saturday, April at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union. Earlier in the day, the Solar Bears will host the Guns 'N Hoses Police vs. Fire charity game at 2 p.m. Sunday's game also is a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday. VyStar Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to the game - learn more by visiting vystarcu.org/solarbears.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.