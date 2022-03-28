ECHL Transactions - March 28
March 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 28, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Alex Esposito, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jarrod Gourley, D signed contract, added to active roster [3/27]
Florida:
Add Lukas Kalble, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Stephen Desrocher, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Lynden McCallum, F recalled by Henderson
Greenville:
Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles
Delete Michael Faraj, G released as EBUG
Iowa:
Add Josh Koepplinger, F activated from reserve
Kansas City:
Add Justin Woods, D returned from loan to Texas
Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve
Delete Anthony DeLuca, F placed on reserve
Delete Jesse Mychan, F traded to Toledo
Maine:
Delete Ian McKinnon, F ECHL playing rights relinquished
Rapid City:
Delete Danny Battochio, G released as EBUG
Toledo:
Add Quinn Preston, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F traded to Kansas City
Worcester:
Add Brendan Less, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ethan Price, F placed on reserve
