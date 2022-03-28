ECHL Transactions - March 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 28, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Alex Esposito, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jarrod Gourley, D signed contract, added to active roster [3/27]

Florida:

Add Lukas Kalble, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Stephen Desrocher, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Lynden McCallum, F recalled by Henderson

Greenville:

Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Delete Michael Faraj, G released as EBUG

Iowa:

Add Josh Koepplinger, F activated from reserve

Kansas City:

Add Justin Woods, D returned from loan to Texas

Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve

Delete Anthony DeLuca, F placed on reserve

Delete Jesse Mychan, F traded to Toledo

Maine:

Delete Ian McKinnon, F ECHL playing rights relinquished

Rapid City:

Delete Danny Battochio, G released as EBUG

Toledo:

Add Quinn Preston, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F traded to Kansas City

Worcester:

Add Brendan Less, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ethan Price, F placed on reserve

