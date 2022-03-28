ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

March 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fine and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #832, Wichita at Idaho, on March 26.

Wichita's Jay Dickman has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct under Rule #39.5 at 11:57 of the second period.

Dickman will miss Wichita's game at Tulsa on April 1.

Wichita's Nick Minerva has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 2:49 of the third period.

Wichita's Sean Allen has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions at 19:41 of the third period. Allen is suspended one game under Rule #46.12 for receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes and one game under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Minerva and Allen will miss Wichita's games at Tulsa (April 1) and at Kansas City (April 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.