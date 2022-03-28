Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead

March 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







BARK MADNESS returns on Wednesday Night as Waggin' Wednesday presented by the Noble Dog Hotel returns at 7PM!

Bring your four-legged friends to help cheer and BARK the Swamp Rabbits to victory against the South Carolina Stingrays!

Plus, thanks to Hall of Fame Sports Grill, it's the FINAL Winning Wednesday! When the Rabbits win, head to section 121 to pick up a FREE ticket to our home game on Thursday, April 7th against Rapid City!

That's not all! When the Rabbits win on Winning Wednesday, take your ticket to Hall of Fame Sports Grill and receive 20% off your tab of regularly priced items.

Friday night, your perfect paradise isn't an ocean away, it's just down the street! Margaritaville take over The Well on Margaritaville Night at 7PM!

Drink specials and island music will wash your cares away as the Swamp Rabbits meet with the Atlanta Gladiators!

It's about what comes after the lightning that will scare the Atlanta Gladiators, as Thor arrives at The Well on Saturday night at 7PM for Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Waves Express Car Wash!

The Rabbits will wear special Thor inspired jerseys, while fans will get a FREE Comic Book from Borderlands Comics and a FREE Marvel poster at the doors!

Join us for our Push to the Playoffs Watch Party hosted by TETRAD Brewing Company at 2:30PM on Sunday, April 3rd! The Rabbits travel to Atlanta to battle the Gladiators at 3PM!

RESERVE YOUR 2022-23 SEASON TICKETS NOW

While there is still a lot of time left in this season, it's never to early to reserve your seat for all of the the heart-pounding action and family fun of Swamp Rabbits Hockey during the 2022-23 season!

A LOOK BACK:

4 OUT OF 6 POINTS TO CLOSE IN ON PLAYOFFS

RABBITS CLOSE IN ON PLAYOFFS WITH WEDNESDAY WIN AND VICTORY IN ORLANDO

Wednesday Night turned into Winning Wednesday as Ayden MacDonald netted the game-winning goal with 2:10 to play for the 2-1 win over Trois-Rivieres!

After a tough start to the weekend on Friday night, the Rabbits rebounded with a 4-3 shootout win over the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday and have brought themselves within 4 points for the final playoff spot with 2 games in-hand!

COMMUNITY BITS

The Rabbits and Craft Axe Throwing hosted our outdoor Watch Party at Hampton Station on Sunday, and the fans were treated to a wild finish as the Rabbits won in the shootout!

Help the Rabbits and The Blood Connection save lives with our blood drive before Fan Appreciation Night on April 15th!

All Donors will receive a FREE dri-fit t-shirt and a $10 eGift!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.