Weekly Preview: Everblades Ready to Reel in Steelheads for Three Games

March 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Following a three-game road trip which saw the Florida Everblades post a 1-1-1-0 record against Orlando and Jacksonville, the boys are back in The Swamp for a three-game homestand as the Idaho Steelheads make the 2,763-mile trek to Hertz Arena from Boise. The three-game set gets underway Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 pm, with action also slated for Friday, April 1 and 7:30 pm and Saturday, April 2 at 7:00 pm. This series will mark the only regular-season meeting between the Blades and the Steelheads this season.

ON ICE THIS WEEK

Wednesday, March 30 Steelheads at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 pm

PROMOTIONS: Every Wednesday home game at The Swamp features some awesome Hump Day deals, including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and Bud Light drafts. Also, college students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase their student ticket for only $5. Students can also purchase tickets online HERE.

Friday, April 1 Steelheads at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 pm

PROMOTIONS: During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a 239 package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two Pink Whitney mixed drinks for just $39! Tickets can also be purchased HERE.

Friday night will also be Wooden Stick Giveaway Night. Join us for your chance to bring home a mini replica Everblades wooden stick, presented by Bud Light!

Also, as a thank you to our first responder heroes, frontline workers are eligible to receive a buy one, get one ticket offer for all remaining Friday home games while supplies last. Get your tickets HERE.

Saturday, April 2 Steelheads at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:00 pm

PROMOTIONS: Every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by James Prather and kids' activities! Tickets can also be purchased HERE.

Help the Blades fight the good fight on Marvel Super Hero Night against the Idaho Steelheads! Come join the Marvel Universe on Saturday, April 2 as the team is masked as a Super Hero, wearing specialty jerseys for the game!

Read more about the Blades' busy promotional schedule and great deals HERE

NEWS AND NOTES

LAST WEEK IN REVIEW: The Everblades hit the road for three games, marking their first action away from Hertz Arena in 24 days, following a season-long seven-game homestand. The Blades earned three valuable points on the trip. After suffering a 4-3 overtime setback last Thursday in Orlando and dropping a 3-2 decision Friday in Jacksonville, the Everblades bounced back to end the road trip in style, securing a 3-1 victory over the Icemen Saturday night.

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT: Hertz Arena and the Blades welcome the Idaho Steelheads to Southwest Florida for the first time this season - and the first time in six years. The Steelheads (34-27-2-1), the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars and the AHL's Texas Stars, are currently in third place in the Mountain Division of the ECHL's Western Conference. With a .555 points percentage, Idaho is working to lock up a playoff spot with eight regular-season games left on the schedule. They currently trail the first-place Utah Grizzlies (37-24-2-1, 77 points, .602) and the second-place Rapid City Rush (32-21-4-5, 73 points, .589) and are working to hold off fourth-place the Allen Americans (28-24-7-1, 64 points, .533) and the fifth-place Tulsa Oilers (31-28-3-2, 67 points, .523).

THE SERIES WITH IDAHO: The Everblades and Steelheads have met 11 times, with the Blades holding onto a 6-4-1 advantage. The upcoming series marks the first meetings between the teams since they faced off five times during the 2015-16 season. Florida posted a 3-1 victory in Boise in the clubs' last game back on December 5, 2015 to win the rubber game of a three-game set with the host Steelheads. Earlier that season, the Blades swept a pair of games in Hertz Arena, including a 3-0 win on November 14, 2015, the last time that Idaho appeared on Southwest Florida ice. Florida and Idaho also squared off in the 2004 Kelly Cup Finals, with the Steelheads prevailing in five games.

COACH KNOWS IDAHO: Everblades head coach Brad Ralph spent three seasons as the head coach of the Steelheads, compiling a 132-64-20 (.657) record from 2012 through 2015, while leading Idaho to three consecutive playoff appearances. As the Steelheads' bench boss, Ralph led his teams to 45 or more regular-season wins twice, while also capturing 16 playoff victories. In his first season with the Steelheads, Ralph posted a franchise record 48 wins against just 18 losses and six ties. He did not coach against the Everblades while with Idaho.

FORMER STEELHEADS SWIMMING IN THE SWAMP: Michael Neville, Joe Pendenza and Avery Peterson have played previously with Idaho. Neville spent 14 games with Idaho in his first season of pro hockey back in 2017-18. Neville tallied three points and one goal and two assists, while also picking up eight penalty minutes. The following year, 2018-19, Pendenza posted seven points on three goals and four assists, with four PIM, while Peterson appeared in two games with the Steelheads, one of four ECHL clubs he played for that season. Peterson logged two penalty minutes.

FORMER BLADE IN HIS OWN PRIVATE IDAHO: After tallying four assists and 56 penalty minutes in 25 games with the Everblades a year ago, Mason Mitchell has been a solid producer for the Steelheads in 2021-22. Mitchell has picked up 15 points on eight goals and seven assists this season, after appearing in 17 games earlier this year with Cincinnati. Between the two stops, Mitchell has posted 25 points on 12 goals and 13 helpers in 45 games, while getting whistled for 55 PIM.

SCANNING THE SOUTH: The top four teams in the ECHL South will qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs and the seeds are far from being settled, as five squads are still in the hunt for a postseason berth. The Everblades (35-18-6-4, 80 points) sit in second place with a .635 points percentage, hot on the heels of first-place Atlanta (40-20-3-1, 82 points) which boasts a .656 points percentage. Jacksonville (35-21-3-2, 75 points) in in third place with a .615 points percentage. The battle for the fourth and final playoff spot between Orlando (31-27-4-1, 67 points) and Greenville (28-26-4-3, 63 points), has tipped slightly in the Solar Bears over the past week, as those clubs have points percentages of .532 and .516, respectively.

CHECKING THE LEADERBOARDS: Entering the new week, John McCarron is tied for third place in the ECHL with 28 goals, while Blake Winiecki comes in ninth, just one goal behind, with 27 tallies. Alex Aleardi is tied for 10th with 26. In the points department, McCarron stands tied for eighth with 63, while Winiecki is right behind him in 10th with 62. Joe Pendenza comes in tied for 13th with 59. The trio is all tied for 17th in the league with 35 assists apiece.

CAN'T FORGET THE CAPTAIN: Captain Everblade John McCarron, who earlier this season became the Everblades' all-time career record holder in goals (150 regular season, 168 overall) and points (347 regular season, 393 overall) is nearing the top spot in assists. With 197 regular-season assists and 225 overall helpers, McCarron is closing in on Tom Buckley's regular-season (207) and overall (230) records. Johnny Mac is 10 regular-season assists and five overall apples shy of the career records that Buckley set as a Blade from 1999 through 2004.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.