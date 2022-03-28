Weekly Roundup: Gladiators Win Western Shootout, Greenville Series Next

March 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (40-20-3-1) picked up two wins against the Rapid City Rush this past weekend on the road in South Dakota. Atlanta is now one win away from clinching its first postseason berth since 2018.

A Look Ahead

The Gladiators take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, Apr. 1 and Saturday, Apr. 2 at 7:05 PM at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Atlanta then returns home to finish the weekend series against Greenville on Sunday, Apr. 3 at 3:00 PM. The Swamp Rabbits currently sit in fifth place in the South Division. TICKETS FOR THE GAME ON SUNDAY VS GREENVILLE Friday Comeback

The Gladiators came back from a 2-0 deficit in the second period to defeat the Rapid City Rush 4-3 in a shootout. Derek Nesbitt, Mitchell Hoelscher, and Billy Constantinou combined to score three unanswered tallies for the Gladiators in the second frame. Goaltender Chris Nell finished the game with 40 saves for Atlanta and stopped all three Rush attempts in the shootout. Derek Nesbitt scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the Glads.

Sour Saturday

Atlanta fell to Rapid City 5-1 on Saturday. Gabe Guertler scored the Glads' lone goal, and rookie netminder Brad Arvanitis stopped 45 of 46 shots for the Rush.

Sunday Comeback (Again)

The Gladiators once again turned a deficit into an lead on Sunday in a 3-2 overtime win against the Rush. After Hugo Roy led off the scoring in the first period, Rapid City scored twice in the second to take a 2-1 lead. Later in the third, Cody Sylvester tied the game with his 26th goal of the season. Mitchell Hoelscher scored in overtime to seal Atlanta's second win of the weekend.

Transaction Report

Mar. 22 - Peter Bates - Signed (SPC)

Mar. 22 - Tyrell Goulbourne - Recalled on Loan to Belleville (AHL)

*SPC - Standard Player Contract

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.