Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 23

INDY FUEL WEEK 23 RESULTS: 2-2-0-0, 27-30-2-3 Overall (7th Central)

Wednesday, March 23 - Fuel 4 vs Wheeling 1:

In the first of four games this week, the Indy Fuel hosted Central Division rival Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night. After heading into the first period tied, the Fuel would score three unanswered goals and eventually earn a 4-1 win.

Friday, March 25 Fuel 2 vs Fort Wayne 5:

Starting three games in three days, the Indy Fuel hosted their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night. Jumping out to a three-goal lead in the first period, the Komets would hold on to their lead and eventually go on to win 5-2.

Saturday, March 26 - Fuel 5 at Wheeling 4:

After beating the Wheeling Nailers at home 4-1 on Wednesday, the Indy Fuel traveled to West Virginia for a Saturday night matchup. After each team scored within the last 30 seconds of the third period, Seamus Malone scored in overtime to give the Fuel the 5-4 win.

Sunday, March 27 - Fuel 2 vs Kalamazoo 5:

Playing their fourth and final game of the week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon. Both teams would trade goals throughout the game until Kalamazoo scored three unanswered goals to go on to win 5-2.

INDY FUEL WEEK 24 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, March 30 - Fuel vs Cincinnati (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday, April 1 Fuel at Wheeling (7:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

Saturday, April 2 - Fuel at Toledo (7:15 p.m. ET, Huntington Center)

Sunday, March 3 - Fuel vs Iowa (5:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

CHASING HISTORY

Tallying a goal in three out of his last five games, Spencer Watson is tied for 3rd place in the ECHL in goals with 28. Watson enters Week 24 of the ECHL season seven goals away from tying Josh Shalla for first place on the Fuel's all-time goals list. Shalla sits atop the list with 80 goals in 159 games and behind him, Watson has tallied 73 goals in 158 games. Watson is also 18 points behind Shalla for first place on the all-time points list.

OIL DROPS:

Darien Craighead has a goal and two assists in his last four games

Jan Mandat is on a five-game point streak (1g, 5a)

Seamus Malone has four goals and two assists in his last five games

Spencer Watson tallied two goals and one assist in four games last week

Watson is tied for third place in the ECHL in goals (28)

Anthony Gagnon tallied his first point in a Fuel uniform on Sunday afternoon

Brycen Martin has assists in his last two games

TEAM NOTES

Indy is 6th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (16.31)

Central Division teams take up 5 of the top 7 in average penalty minutes

The Fuel are 21st in the ECHL in power-play percentage (18%)

The Fuel are 19th in the league in penalty kills (78.4%)

Indy has outscored their opponents 149-145 in the 1st and 2nd periods

Scoring the first goal on Friday and Sunday, the Fuel are 22-8-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy is 16th in the ECHL in goals per game (3.11)

They are 16th in the league in goals-against (3.31)

