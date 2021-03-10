Komets Announce Roster Moves

The Komets announced Tuesday that forward Stelios Mattheos has been reassigned by the Chicago Wolves of the AHL to Fort Wayne, and forward Spencer Smallman has been reassigned to Chicago from Fort Wayne.

Mattheos (ma-tay-os), 21, was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NHL entry draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. This season, the 6'1 forward has put up two points in six games with the Wolves. Before turning pro, Mattheos scored 127 goals in 252 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL.

Spencer Smallman played eight games with the Komets collecting six goals, six assists and was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 7th.

Travis Howe has been suspended nine games by the ECHL following an altercation in the final five seconds of the game Saturday, March 6 versus Wheeling.

The Komets will play three games this week, all on the road. Thursday, the team with look to make it three in a row over the Indy Fuel. The team will then play a pair of games at Wheeling Friday and Saturday.

